WORLD ROUNDUP The Case for Destroying Iran’s Nuclear Program Now | Russia Is Riding an Anti-Colonial Wave Across Africa | Reflections on the Lebanon Pager Attack , and more

Published 3 October 2024

The Case for Destroying Iran’s Nuclear Program Now (Matthew Kroenig, Foreign Policy)

Israel is entitled to retaliate against Iran’s act of aggression, and the risks of military action are far lower than they once were.

Iran Is Months from the Bomb – Stopping It May Not Be Easy (Darya Dolzikova, The Telegraph)

Strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities may be tempting, but such a course of action is far from simple and could exacerbate the threat.

China ‘Rejected U.S. Pleas to cooperate in Houthi Crisis in Yemen’ (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)

Kurt Campbell, the deputy secretary of state, says Beijing encouraged the Iranian-backed rebels to attack other countries’ ships in the Red Sea.

Europe’s Right-Wing Leaders Rally 25,000 at Italy’s ‘Sacred’ Ground (Tom Kington and Isambard Wilkinson, The Times)

Formed by Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, the ‘Patriots for Europe’ are now the third biggest bloc in the EU parliament.

Russia Is Riding an Anti-Colonial Wave Across Africa (Benjamin R. Young, Foreign Policy)

The onetime cause célèbre of the international left is being appropriated for authoritarian ends.

Israel’s ‘Mission Accomplished’ Moment in the Middle East (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

Netanyahu may be making the same big mistake as George W. Bush.

Worries of a Soviet-Style Collapse Keep Xi Jinping Up at Night (Economist)

China’s Communists have now been in power longer than the Soviets.

What Hamas Misunderstood About the Middle East (Economist)

A war meant to draw in the militant group’s allies has instead left them battered

Notorious Evil Corp Hackers Targeted NATO Allies for Russian Intelligence (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

U.K. law enforcement and international partners have released new details about the cybercriminal gang Evil Corp, including its use of the Lockbit ransomware platform and ties to Russian intelligence.

Reflections on the Lebanon Pager Attack (Herb Lin, Lawfare)

The explosions—more an assault via supply chain than a cyberattack—raise fears that even low-tech devices can be weaponized.

Israel’s New Rules of War (Robert D. Kaplan, National Interest)

Netanyahu knows that there is no modern world. In the Middle East there is only the continuation of the ancient. Despite technology, humankind has not morally progressed, even as Israel has to survive.