WORLD ROUNDUP Wrath and Sorrow Rule in Israel on the Anniversary of October 7th | A Dangerous Dispute in the Horn of Africa | Rise of the Far-Right - Could Germany Repeat Its Nazi Past?, and more

Published 7 October 2024

Wrath and Sorrow Rule in Israel on the Anniversary of October 7th (Economist)

A divided country is at war with multiple enemies, and fighting itself.

The War That Would Not End (Franklin Foer, The Atlantic)

Inside the year-long American effort to release the hostages, end the fighting in Gaza, and bring peace to the Middle East

What to Know: How Israel Could Retaliate Against Iran (Lazaro Gamio and Eve Sampson, New York Times)

Iran has a number of sensitive sites, including oil infrastructure, military installations and nuclear facilities.

Over a Billion Have Voted in 2024: Has Democracy Won? (Economist)

Half the world has had elections so far this year.

Behind Trump’s Views on Ukraine: Putin’s Gambit and a Political Grudge (Mark Mazzetti and Adam Entous, New York Times)

The roots of Donald Trump’s animus toward Ukraine — an issue with profound consequences should he be elected again — can be found in a yearlong series of events spanning 2016 and 2017.

China Hacked Major U.S. Telecom Firms in Apparent Counterspy Operation (Ellen Nakashima, Washington Post)

AT&T, Verizon and Lumen are among the companies breached by Chinese hackers in a sophisticated intrusion by the group dubbed Salt Typhoon, officials say.

Hamas Built an Underground War Machine to Ensure Its Own Survival (Joby Warrick and Loveday Morris, Washinton Post)

Vowing self-sufficiency, Hamas turned a maze of tunnels in Gaza into weapons factories and well-stocked fortifications. A year after the war began, parts of the group remain deeply entrenched.

A Dangerous Dispute in the Horn of Africa (Economist)

Ethiopia and Somalia are courting escalation in a quarrel over port access.

Warning as Hitler-Supporting Far-Right Group ‘Recruiting Members in England’ (Rosie Jempson, Express)

Experts warn that the far-right group’s true intention is to create a ‘militia’ and one day wreak havoc on their enemies.

China’s Communist Party Has Ruled for 75 years. Will It Make It to 100? (AP / VOA News)

The leaders of the Communist Party of China face a new set of challenges in the coming quarter-century as the population ages and their economic and geopolitical ambitions put the country on a potential collision course with some of its neighbors and the world’s reigning superpower, the United States.

Rise of the Far-Right - Could Germany Repeat Its Nazi Past? (DW)

Support for the far-right is growing in Germany, raising fears of a new 1933 - the year Adolf Hitler came to power. Does the recent electoral success of the far-right Alternative for Germany party indicate the country’s democracy is under threat?