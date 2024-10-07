WORLD ROUNDUPWrath and Sorrow Rule in Israel on the Anniversary of October 7th | A Dangerous Dispute in the Horn of Africa | Rise of the Far-Right - Could Germany Repeat Its Nazi Past?, and more

Published 7 October 2024

Wrath and Sorrow Rule in Israel on the Anniversary of October 7th  (Economist)
A divided country is at war with multiple enemies, and fighting itself. 

The War That Would Not End  (Franklin Foer, The Atlantic)
Inside the year-long American effort to release the hostages, end the fighting in Gaza, and bring peace to the Middle East

What to Know: How Israel Could Retaliate Against Iran  (Lazaro Gamio and Eve Sampson, New York Times)
Iran has a number of sensitive sites, including oil infrastructure, military installations and nuclear facilities.

Over a Billion Have Voted in 2024: Has Democracy Won? (Economist)
Half the world has had elections so far this year.

Behind Trump’s Views on Ukraine: Putin’s Gambit and a Political Grudge  (Mark Mazzetti and Adam Entous, New York Times)
The roots of Donald Trump’s animus toward Ukraine — an issue with profound consequences should he be elected again — can be found in a yearlong series of events spanning 2016 and 2017.

China Hacked Major U.S. Telecom Firms in Apparent Counterspy Operation  (Ellen Nakashima, Washington Post)
AT&T, Verizon and Lumen are among the companies breached by Chinese hackers in a sophisticated intrusion by the group dubbed Salt Typhoon, officials say.

Hamas Built an Underground War Machine to Ensure Its Own Survival  (Joby Warrick and Loveday Morris, Washinton Post)
Vowing self-sufficiency, Hamas turned a maze of tunnels in Gaza into weapons factories and well-stocked fortifications. A year after the war began, parts of the group remain deeply entrenched.

A Dangerous Dispute in the Horn of Africa  (Economist)
Ethiopia and Somalia are courting escalation in a quarrel over port access.

Warning as Hitler-Supporting Far-Right Group ‘Recruiting Members in England’  (Rosie Jempson, Express)
Experts warn that the far-right group’s true intention is to create a ‘militia’ and one day wreak havoc on their enemies.

China’s Communist Party Has Ruled for 75 years. Will It Make It to 100?  (AP / VOA News)
The leaders of the Communist Party of China face a new set of challenges in the coming quarter-century as the population ages and their economic and geopolitical ambitions put the country on a potential collision course with some of its neighbors and the world’s reigning superpower, the United States.

Rise of the Far-Right - Could Germany Repeat Its Nazi Past?  (DW)
Support for the far-right is growing in Germany, raising fears of a new 1933 - the year Adolf Hitler came to power. Does the recent electoral success of the far-right Alternative for Germany party indicate the country’s democracy is under threat?