WORLD ROUNDUP Bad Ideas Are Back on the Menu in the Middle East | How Wagner Survived Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Death | Killing of Yahya Sinwar Is Not a Turning Point, and more

Published 22 October 2024

Israel’s Killing of Yahya Sinwar Is Not a Turning Point (Dniel Byman, Foreign Policy)

While the Hamas leader’s death represents a political victory for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel is no closer to a realistic plan for governing Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar Will Hold Sway Over Hamas from Beyond the Grave (Economist)

Will his death moderate or aggravate its bloody ethos?

Cuba Plunged into Darkness as Power Grid Collapses Across the Country (Harriet Alexander, The Times)

President blames ‘economic war’ with US for failure of Antonio Guiteras power plant.

We Reinvent Anti-Drone Weapons Every Month. If We Don’t, We Die (Larisa Brown, The Times)

Ukrainian arms plants are using frontline experience to create defense tech at a speed ‘unthinkable’ in Britain. Outpacing Russia is a matter of survival.

Judges Scupper Meloni’s Plan to Send Migrants to Albania (Tom Kington, The Times)

Italian court orders the release of the first group held under the scheme, which the Italian prime minister had hoped to use as a deterrent for illegal migration

Migrant Gangster Convicted Over Murder Can’t Be Deported Because of EU Rules (Will Bolton, The Telegraph)

Home Office officials lose six-year legal battle to remove William George, a Belgian, from the UK.

How Wagner Survived Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Death (Economist)

Its mercenary model is still effective in Africa’s most fragile places.

Bad Ideas Are Back on the Menu in the Middle East (Economist)

From a proxy force in south Lebanon to regime change, what’s old is new again.

South Korea Threatens to Send Arms, Personnel to Ukraine (William Gallo, VOA News)

South Korea is renewing its threat to send weapons to Ukraine, days after releasing intelligence alleging that North Korea plans to deploy a large number of troops to support Russia’s invasion.

South Korea will consider sending Ukraine “weapons for defense and attack,” according to the Yonhap news agency, which cited an unnamed senior presidential official on Tuesday.

US Puts Curbs on Firms for Supporting Iran, Pakistan Weapons Programs (AFP / VOA News)

The United States added more than two dozen entities to a trade blacklist Monday over alleged support of weapons and drone development programs in Iran and Pakistan, and for other issues including aiding Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

The 26 targets, mostly in Pakistan, China and the United Arab Emirates, were said to have violated export controls, been involved in “weapons programs of concern,” or evaded U.S. sanctions and export controls on Russia and Iran, the Commerce Department said.