OUR PICKS Judges and Border Police Targeted by Anti-Government Extremists | Will Hurricane Helene Tip the Vote in North Carolina? | Foreign Disinformation Is Hitting the US Election from All Directions, and more

Published 26 October 2024

‘Take Back the States’: The Far-Right Sheriffs Ready to Disrupt the Election (David Gilbert, Wired)

Constitutional Sheriffs are duly elected lawmen who believe they answer only to God. They’ve spent the last six months preparing to stop a “stolen” election—by any means necessary.

Elon Musk’s Secret Conversations with Vladimir Putin (Thoms Grove et l., Wall Street Journal)

Regular contacts between world’s richest man and America’s chief antagonist raise security concerns; topics include geopolitics, business and personal matters

Trump Escalates Threats as Campaign Enters Dark Final Stretch (Lisa Lerer and Jess Bidgood, New York Times)

Top military leaders and high-ranking former officials from his administration have issued warning after warning that Donald J. Trump would rule as a dictator if given the chance.

Trump Says Domestic Foes Worse Than Kim Jong Un During Meandering Joe Rogan Interview (Hannah Knowles, Azi Paybarah and Kelsey Ables, Washington Post)

“We have a bigger problem, in my opinion, with the enemy from within,” Trump said after mentioning the oppressive North Korean leader, reprising a phrase that has drawn criticism.

Will Hurricane Helene Tip the Vote in North Carolina? (Economist)

Election officials in storm-ravaged counties must cope with damaged voting sites and Donald Trump’s calumnies.

Judges and Border Police Targeted by Anti-Government Extremists, Doxed as ‘Traitors’ (Dell Cameron, Wired)

A report from the US Department of Homeland Security claims that self-identified militia members have posted the names and photos of US government officials in reaction to their work on the US-Mexico border.

Microsoft Warns Foreign Disinformation Is Hitting the US Election from All Directions (Lily Hy Newman, Wired)

Russia, Iran, and China are targeting the US election with an evolving array of influence operations in the last days of campaign season.