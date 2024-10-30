WORLD ROUNDUP Israel Could Be Changing Iran’s Nuclear Calculus | How Demagogues Destroy Democracy | Chinese Tech Regulators Back Off, and more

Published 30 October 2024

· Israeli Settlers Set Their Sights on a New Beginning in Gaza · Germany’s AfD Wants to Turn ‘Haunted’ Nazi Castle into ‘Patriotic Center’ · Narendra Modi’s Lieutenant ‘Authorized Killing of Sikh Activist in Canada’ · How Israel Pulled Off Its Largest-Ever Strike on Iran · How Demagogues Destroy Democracy: a Step-by-Step Global Guide · Another ‘Stop the Steal’ Could Weaken America Abroad · How Israel Could Be Changing Iran’s Nuclear Calculus · Chinese Tech Regulators Back Off

Israeli Settlers Set Their Sights on a New Beginning in Gaza (George Grylls, The Times)

As hostilities intensify in the north of the territory, hardliners sense an opportunity to expand into land that they regard as their own.

Germany’s AfD Wants to Turn ‘Haunted’ Nazi Castle into ‘Patriotic Center’ (James Rothwell, The Telegraph)

Hard-Right party, which has been involved in string of Nazi-related scandals, plans to purchase derelict Sanatorium Schwarzeck.

Narendra Modi’s Lieutenant ‘Authorized Killing of Sikh Activist in Canada’ (Bilal Kuchay, The Telegraph)

Ottawa accuses Amit Shah of ordering a wave of violence against separatists on its soil – an allegation denied by the Indian government

How Israel Pulled Off Its Largest-Ever Strike on Iran (Rory Jones and Dov Lieber, Wall Street Journal)

Attack unfolded in waves and struck missile-manufacturing and surface-to-air missile-defense sites across Iran

How Demagogues Destroy Democracy: a Step-by-Step Global Guide (John Keane, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

It’s a sign of our troubled times that when asked about the health of their democracies, millions of citizens curse politicians, complain about poor government performance, and express fears that their democracies are fast sliding towards a cliff’s edge (Alliance of Democracies 2024). Across the globe, they say that they’re especially worried about matters such as inequality, social polarization, political disorder, and the rise of extremist leaders. They make special mention of events such as the January 6 meltdown moment in the United States, when armed and angry protesters, hellbent on overturning an election result, stormed a legislature, cheered on by a demagogue president and his buddies.

Another ‘Stop the Steal’ Could Weaken America Abroad (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Losing the election won’t stop Donald Trump from undercutting U.S. foreign policy.

How Israel Could Be Changing Iran’s Nuclear Calculus (Uri Friedman, The Atlantic)

Newly threatened, the Iranian regime might pursue a bomb to try to salvage its national security.

Chinese Tech Regulators Back Off (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

Restrictions have quietly eased since a two-year crackdown that cost Chinese companies $1.1 trillion.