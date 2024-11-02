WORLD ROUNDUP Underpricing the Possibility of a U.S.-China Economic War | Japan’s Chaotic Politics May Shake East Asia’s Stability | How Wagner’s Ruthless Image Crumbled in Mali, and more

Greenland Faces One of History’s Great Resource Rushes—and Curses (Economist)

The territory sits on an astounding number of critical minerals.

Markets Are Underpricing the Possibility of a U.S.-China Economic War (Scott Kennedy, Foreign Policy)

A Trump victory could cause relations to rapidly spiral downward.

How to Avoid Anarchy in Antarctica (Economist)

All that stands between the status quo and chaos is a fragile treaty.

Japan’s Chaotic Politics May Shake East Asia’s Stability (William Sposato, Foreign Policy)

Hard losses for the long-dominant LDP make Tokyo’s plans uncertain.

North Korea’s Fanatical Regime Just Got Scarier (Economist)

A new missile test, troops to Russia and death sentences for K-pop.

How Wagner’s Ruthless Image Crumbled in Mali (Christiaan TriebertElian PeltierRiley Mellen and Sanjana Varghese, New York Times)

The Russian mercenary group operated with little pushback in the West African nation — until it launched one of its most ambitious missions.

The Ringleaders Behind Pro-Palestine Protests Which Left Jews in Tears (Tom Witherow, The Times)

Those who led an ‘intimidating’ rally at the JW3 community centre included a former civil servant, a male escort and a Just Stop Oil activist.