Published 5 November 2024

Published 5 November 2024

The Risk of Election Violence in America is Real (Economist)

But talk of civil war is overblown nonsense.

Why Electoral Violence Starts—and How It Can End (Robert A. Pape, Dushni Weerakoon, Oliver Stuenkel, Adem Kassie Abebe, and Daniel Finn, Foreign Policy)

As Americans prepare to vote in a tense presidential contest, these countries show a way out of political polarization.

What Will Happen if Trump Loses? The Threat of Civil War Examined (Tom Newton Dunn, The Times)

Whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins the US election, these specialists disagree on only one thing: how catastrophic the escalation in violence will be.

How Technology Ruined Democracy (Rishi Iyengar, Foreign Policy)

Two new books issue fresh warnings about Silicon Valley ahead of the U.S. election.

China Plans to Crash a Spacecraft into a Distant Asteroid (Economist)

It will be only the second country to conduct such a planetary defense experiment.

X Is a White-Supremacist Site (Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic)

Elon Musk has made one of Twitter’s most glaring problems into a core feature on X.

Profiteers Are Exploiting US Election Conspiracies and Hate to Make Millions (Meriem Mhndi, Wired)

Unscrupulous online operators are spreading toxic lies to push bitcoin scams and sell MAGA shirts to Facebook users in the run-up to the US presidential election.

White Supremacist Charged with Attempted Weapon of Mass Destruction Attack and Plot to Destroy Nashville Energy Facility (HSToday)

Skyler Philippi, 24, of Columbia, Tennessee, was arrested by federal agents and charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to destroy an energy facility.