OUR PICKS After Trump Took the Lead, Election Deniers Went Suddenly Silent | How Russia Openly Escalated Its Election Interference Efforts | What Donald Trump's Win Will Mean for Big Tech, and more

Published 7 November 2024

How Russia Openly Escalated Its Election Interference Efforts (Steven Lee Myers and Julian E. Barnes, New York Times)

The Kremlin did not bother to hide its efforts to influence the 2024 presidential election, as it did in the past.

Putin Lavishes Praise on Trump, Saying Russia Is ‘Open’ to Restored Ties (Anton Troianovski and Valerie Hopkins, New York Times)

Russians close to the Kremlin voiced optimism that Donald J. Trump could help end the war in Ukraine on Russia’s terms. Vladimir V. Putin said Mr. Trump’s remarks on ending the war “deserve attention.”

January 6 Rioters Think Donald Trump’s Victory Is Their Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card (Tess Owen, Wired)

“I am electric. I feel vindicated,” said one January 6 rioter from jail.

After Trump Took the Lead, Election Deniers Went Suddenly Silent (Stuart A. Thompson, Jim Rutenberg and Steven Lee Myers, New York Times)

Trump supporters spent years fomenting concern about election integrity. On Tuesday, they set it all aside.

Don’t Ignore the Security Risks of Climate Change Because of “Uncertainty” (Tom Ellison, Just Security)

Taking action on climate change requires moving beyond double standards about uncertainty and treating it in the same way as other security risks.

No Recriminations, Just Democratic Survival (Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare)

The big danger is what Trump can do lawfully.

Election Denial Conspiracy Theories Are Exploding on X. This Time They’re Coming from the Left (Dvid Gilbert, Wired)

Conspiracy theories about missing votes—which are not, in fact, missing—and something being “not right” are being spread widely on X in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory.

What Donald Trump’s Win Will Mean for Big Tech (Lauren Goode, Paresh Dave, and Will Knight, Wired)

Donald Trump’s approach to Big Tech has oscillated between calls for stricter regulations for some players and a hands-off approach for others. Here’s how he might steer tech policy in a second term.

764 Terror Network Member Richard Densmore Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison (Ali Winston, Wired)

The 47-year-old Michigan man, who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child, was highly active in the online criminal network called 764, which the FBI now considers a “tier one” terrorism threat.