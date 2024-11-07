WORLD ROUNDUP How Do We Know What’s Happening in China? | Ukraine Now Faces a Nuclear Decision | What the Collapse of Germany’s Ruling Coalition Means, and more

Will Iran Withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty? (Jamie Kwong and Nicole Grajewski, War on the Rocks)

An Iranian Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty withdrawal would deal a serious — and potentially unrecoverable — blow to the nuclear nonproliferation regime.

How Do We Know What’s Happening in China? (Jeremy Wallace, Foreign Policy)

A notoriously opaque state still produces plenty of data.

Even Donald Trump Can’t Afford to Lose the Ukraine War (Luke McGee, Foreign Policy)

Victory for Putin would be a grave blow to U.S. power.

Interpol Tightens Oversight on Databases Misused by Autocrats (Jane Bradley, New York Times)

The changes are intended to stop governments from using the world’s largest police organization to harass and monitor political dissidents.

What the Collapse of Germany’s Ruling Coalition Means (Christopher F. Schuetze, New York Times)

After decades of relative stability, the country has entered a new era of political fragmentation and will hold new elections at a precarious time.

In Some Areas of Military Strength, China Has Surpassed America (Economist)

The modernization of the PLA is proceeding at an extraordinary pace.

Donald Trump Is Poised to Smash Mexico with Tariffs (Economist)

He has been crystal clear he wants to force the country to do his bidding.

Is the Return of Donald Trump China’s Dream or Nightmare? (Economist)

His election is a propaganda win, but he poses real dangers for the Communist Party.

Ukraine Now Faces a Nuclear Decision (Casey Michel, Foreign Policy)

Under a new Trump administration, Ukraine’s government can’t avoid considering a nuclear weapon.