Published 12 November 2024

· AI Can Save Humanity—or End It · The Great Conspiracy-Theorist Flip-Flop · Trump’s ‘Deep State’ Revenge · The WIRED Guide to Protecting Yourself from Government Surveillance · The Real Problem with Banning Masks at Protests · What a Donald Trump Victory Could Mean for the U.S. Military · What Trump Might Do on Vaccines, Pandemics, Global Health, and More

AI Can Save Humanity—or End It (Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, and Craig Mundie, The Atlantic)

The age of Homo technicus could generate profound intellectual advances and solutions to our gravest problems. But first we need to ensure that it doesn’t kill us off.

The Great Conspiracy-Theorist Flip-Flop (Matteo Wong, The Atlantic)

Elon Musk didn’t “steal” the election.

Trump’s ‘Deep State’ Revenge (Shane Harris, The Atlantic)

The president-elect has long demonized intelligence officers and other federal employees. This is how he might come for them.

The WIRED Guide to Protecting Yourself from Government Surveillance (Andy Greenberg nd Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

Donald Trump has vowed to deport millions and jail his enemies. To carry out that agenda, his administration will exploit America’s digital surveillance machine. Here are some steps you can take to evade it.

The Real Problem with Banning Masks at Protests (Ilic Mahajan, Wired)

Privacy advocates worry banning masks at protests will encourage harassment, while cops’ high-tech tools render the rules unnecessary.

What a Donald Trump Victory Could Mean for the U.S. Military (Mackenzie Eaglen, National Interest)

What Trump Might Do on Vaccines, Pandemics, Global Health, and More (Matt Field, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

The Bulletin reached out to a variety of experts in public health, biosecurity, vaccine policy, and other biology-related fields and asked them to share their take on Trump’s win and what it might mean for their areas of practice and research. Their responses will be published below, as they come in.