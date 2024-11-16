WORLD ROUNDUP China Should Be Worried About North Korea | The New Battle for the Middle East | Europe’s Center Is Losing on Immigration, and more

Published 16 November 2024

· Noam Chomsky Has Been Proved Right · Trump’s China Hawks Are Also Uyghur Advocates · Israel Is Fighting a Different War Now · The Real Reason Trump Picked Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel · Mike Waltz Wants America to Focus on the Threat from China · China Should Be Worried About North Korea · The New Battle for the Middle East · Europe’s Center Is Losing on Immigration · Experts: Indonesia’s $10 billion Deal with China Could Undermine Sovereignty, Increase Political Tensions · Islamic Scholar’s ‘Fatwa’ Criticizing October 7 Attack Echoes Growing Unhappiness in Gaza Towards Hamas

Noam Chomsky Has Been Proved Right (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

The writer’s new argument for left-wing foreign policy has earned a mainstream hearing.

Trump’s China Hawks Are Also Uyghur Advocates (Amy Mackinnon and Lili Pike, Foreign Policy)

The president and his advisors might clash over human rights in China.

Israel Is Fighting a Different War Now (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

The Israeli high command now sees all of its conflicts as elements of a single, multifront war with Iran.

The Real Reason Trump Picked Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

And what it means for the future of Palestinians and Israelis.

Mike Waltz Wants America to Focus on the Threat from China (Economist)

Donald Trump’s national security adviser draws bracing lessons from his army days.

China Should Be Worried About North Korea (Lee Hee-ok and Sungmin Cho, Foreign Affairs)

How to make Beijing a partner in restraining Pyongyang.

The New Battle for the Middle East (By Karim Sadjadpour, Foreign Affairs)

Saudi Arabia and Iran’s clash of visions.

Europe’s Center Is Losing on Immigration (Sheri Berman, Persuasion)

If mainstream parties don’t adapt, the far-right will keep winning.

Experts: Indonesia’s $10 billion Deal with China Could Undermine Sovereignty, Increase Political Tensions (Devianti Faridz, VOA News)

Maritime security and international law experts are concerned that a $10 billion deal concluded this week between China and Indonesia could not only undermine Indonesia’s sovereignty in the North Natuna Sea but also spur illegal fishing and increase political tensions among ASEAN nations.

Islamic Scholar’s ‘Fatwa’ Criticizing October 7 Attack Echoes Growing Unhappiness in Gaza Towards Hamas (Julian Hargreaves, The Conversation)

The Islamic concept of a worldwide community – or “ummah”’ – is important for millions of people. But notions that Muslims everywhere think and act as one are not supported by the evidence. Such stereotypes are likely to reinforce damaging tropes capable of fuelling prejudices across the Middle East and elsewhere.

Leave a comment