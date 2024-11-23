WORLD ROUNDUP The Only Way to Achieve Lasting Peace in Ukraine | The World’s Newest Narco-State | Japan Braces for Trump 2.0, and more

Trump’s Victory Will Lead Asian States to Rely on Middle Powers Instead (Joshua Kurlantzick, CFR)

Southeast Asia is increasingly turning to middle powers as a hedge against heightening U.S.-China competition in the region.

Japan Braces for Trump 2.0 (Matthew P. Goodman, CFR)

How Tokyo navigates tariffs and other Trump policies will be a test of leadership for both countries.

Why Some Countries Are More Likely to Believe Nuclear War Won’t Happen to Them (Geoff Beattie, The Conversation)

It’s possible to take an optimistic view on what is currently going on. The US non-profit organization, the Brookings Institute, for instance, thinks that Putin is bluffing, and that he is not about to unleash nuclear weapons. The downside of optimism is, however, that people may not notice the warning signs – and being prepared for the worst is actually an important aspect of human survival.

Russia’s Ballistic Missile Attack on Ukraine Is an Alarming First (Stephen Clark, Ars Technic / Wired)

This is the first time Russia has used its so-called Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in combat. The launch also serves as a warning to the West.

The Only Way to Achieve Lasting Peace in Ukraine (Eugene Finkel, Foreign Policy)

History shows that security arrangements alone will not be enough.

A Journey Through the World’s Newest Narco-State (Economist)

Drugs transformed Ecuador from a Latin American success story into a war zone.