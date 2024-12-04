OUR PICKS Loosening Crypto Regulations May Be Boon for Extremist Groups | The Ugly Truth about the Permanent War Economy | Biden Should Approve the Nippon Steel Acquisition, and more

Published 3 December 2024

· Trump’s Promise to Loosen Crypto Regulations May Be Boon for Extremist Groups · College Praised for Action Over Spotting Extremism · How Usman Khan Slipped Through the Net · Pentagon Study on Military Extremism Used Old Data to Downplay Problem: Report · How to Beat China in the Quest for AI Dominance · The Ugly Truth about the Permanent War Economy · Biden Should Approve the Nippon Steel Acquisition

Trump’s Promise to Loosen Crypto Regulations May Be Boon for Extremist Groups (Ben Makuch, Guardian)

Trump’s policies could aid terrorist and far-right groups who use cryptocurrency to help quietly finance their ends.

College Praised for Action Over Spotting Extremism (Adam Laver, BBC)

Staff and bosses at a college in West Yorkshire have taken action to ensure students can spot the risks of radicalization, a watchdog has found.

How Usman Khan Slipped Through the Net (Ian Acheson, Spiked)

Five years ago, the ‘rehabilitated’ terrorist went on a murderous rampage in London Bridge.

Pentagon Study on Military Extremism Used Old Data to Downplay Problem: Report (Will Carless, US Today)

A Pentagon-funded study relied on old data to conclude extremism isn’t a major problem in the U.S. military, according to a new analysis. Meanwhile, incoming President Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order removing thousands of trans service members from the military. And body camera footage shows locals in Columbus, OH, fought back when neo-Nazis came to town.

How to Beat China in the Quest for AI Dominance (Jack Burnham and Thomas Carroll, National Interest)

The next administration must recognize that getting ahead in the AI race will both protect U.S. national security and stem the global spread of authoritarianism.

The Ugly Truth about the Permanent War Economy (Julia Gledhill, Stimson)

Evaluating arguments for the United States to spend more on national security – and the potential consequences of doing so

Biden Should Approve the Nippon Steel Acquisition (John G. Ferrari, RealClerDefense)

To modify a phrase from the esteemed philosopher James Carville in 1992, “Its Allies, Stupid.” No military leader wants to go to war alone, allies bring needed capabilities, diversified industrial capacity, additional manpower, and most importantly, they open the chess board by presenting multiple dilemmas to one’s adversaries.