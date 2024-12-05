OUR PICKS South Korea’s Warning for Washington | Palantir Wants the Pentagon to Change | Would You Put Pete Hegseth in the Nuclear Chain-of-Command?, and more

Published 4 December 2024

She Was a Russian Socialite and Influencer. Cops Say She’s a Crypto Laundering Kingpin (Matt Burgess, Wired)

Western authorities say they’ve identified a network that found a new way to clean drug gangs’ dirty cash. WIRED gained exclusive access to the investigation.

Senators Warn the Pentagon: Get a Handle on China’s Telecom Hacking (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

In a letter to the Department of Defense, senators Ron Wyden and Eric Schmitt are calling for an investigation into fallout from the Salt Typhoon espionage campaign.

A New Phone Scanner That Detects Spyware Has Already Found 7 Pegasus Infections (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

The mobile device security firm iVerify has been offering a tool since May that makes spyware scanning accessible to anyone—and it’s already turning up victims.

Would You Put Pete Hegseth in the Nuclear Chain-of-Command? (Economist)

A steady stream of scandal may capsize another of Donald Trump’s nominees.

South Korea’s Warning for Washington (Brian Klaas, The Atlantic)

Even botched plots to seize power damage democratic institutions and norms.

Eighteen Ways Palantir Wants the Pentagon to Change (Lauren C. Williams, Defense One)

A conversation with the CTO of the self-described software prime contractor.