NUCLEAR WEPONS New Centrifuge Spins Lasting Partnership

By Justin Griffin and Whitney Lacy

Published 5 December 2024

Sandia’s Weapons Evaluation Test Laboratory (WETL) is DOE’s only laboratory with two centrifuges that support full system-level testing. WETL is responsible for performing nonnuclear testing and evaluation of every weapon system in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

In 1893, Amarillo, Texas, was listed as a place with “between 500 and 600 humans and 50,000 head of cattle.” Today, with a steady population of over 300,000 — and still a large number of cattle — it is home to Sandia’s Weapons Evaluation Test Laboratory, a gem in the nuclear security enterprise with greater capabilities on the horizon.

On Oct. 2, visitors from across the country gathered at the WETL to attend the ribbon-cutting of a new centrifuge that will enable Sandia to perform more nonnuclear testing in a shorter timeframe.

On the day of the ribbon cutting, visitors were met with a palpable buzz of excitement. Hands were shaken and introductions were made. Speakers took their spots and cameras were set. WETL manager Larry Kuykendall was center stage.

Larry was part expert and part host, greeting guests and answering technical questions. “Ribbon cuttings are rare ’round here,” he said with pride.

WETL is DOE’s only laboratory with two centrifuges that support full system-level testing; it has been housed in Amarillo, within the Pantex plant, since its inception in 1964. WETL is responsible for performing nonnuclear testing and evaluation of every weapon system in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

And those responsibilities are always evolving. “We’re expanding our workload to prepare for new systems, such as the W93,” Larry said, further necessitating two working centrifuges at all times.

Reflecting on why so many were gathered to celebrate a new centrifuge, Jared McLaughlin, senior manager of the Integrated Stockpile Evaluation group, said, “If it’s a nuclear weapon, it has to be tested. And there is no shortage of work.”

A Big Job for a Small Team

Before unfurling the red ribbon and breaking out the ceremonial scissors, visitors from NNSA, Sandia, Pantex and elsewhere were treated to a presentation that answered the “why” of it all.

All weapon types in the active and inactive stockpile must be regularly tested to continue assessment of the safety and reliability of the stockpile. Weapons are pulled from the stockpile, disassembled and tested. Data collected informs the Annual Assessment Report, which eventually lands on the desk of the president, assuring the nation of the safety and effectiveness of the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

Additionally, modernization program systems are tested when parts are qualified or as systems enter the stockpile. It’s a big job for a remarkably dedicated team of 36 Sandians, which is double the staff from 20 years ago.