Published 9 December 2024

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic recently published its final report. The more than 500-page document covers a variety of topics, including vaccines, use of pandemic relief funds, and public health guidance.

The report begins with the claim that SARS-CoV-2 “likely emerged because of a laboratory or research related accident,” despite the Intelligence Community remaining split on the consensus and many in the scientific community disagreeing. The report is also critical of mitigation efforts like face masking and social distancing, though it praises travel restrictions. The report also focuses its attention heavily on the EcoHealth Alliance.

The Select Subcommittee’s minority released its own final report. A spokesperson for the minority said in a statement, “Select Subcommittee Republicans’ final report reflects two years wasted on political stunts instead of preventing and preparing for the next pandemic…Instead of coming together with Democrats to get ahead of future viruses or fortify America’s public health infrastructure and workforce, Select Subcommittee Republicans prioritized extreme probes that vilified our nation’s scientists and public health officials in an effort to whitewash former President Trump’s disastrous COVID-19 response.”

The minority report blasts the majority’s criticism and targeting of former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci as “baseless and frivolous” and explains that “Today, a zoonotic origin and lab accident are both plausible, as is a ‘hybrid’ scenario reflecting a mixture of the two…It was repeatedly explained to the Select Subcommittee that all prior epidemics and pandemics, as well as almost all prior outbreaks, have zoonotic origins. At the same time, a lab origin for SARS-CoV-2 also remains plausible.”

