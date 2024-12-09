SYRIA Why Bashar al-Assad’s Security State Collapsed So Dramatically in Syria

By Marika Sosnowski

Published 9 December 2024

While it may seem like the events in Syria in the last ten days came out of nowhere, the rapid fall of the Assad regime has a long history.

Sometimes nothing happens for years. And then years – decades even – happen in a few days.

Over the past ten days, a range of Syrian rebel forces led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have mounted an offensive against the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad. They first captured Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city and economic hub, and then swept rapidly south through Hama, Homs and finally Damascus.

The rebels were met with little to no resistance from the Syrian regime, nor its Russian, Iranian or Hezbollah allies. And so, the 54-year-old regime led by Hafez al-Assad and then his son Bashar has now fallen.

While it may seem like these events came out of nowhere, the rapid fall of the Assad regime has a long history.

A ‘Long-Breath’ Strategy of Appeasement

For decades, Hafez al-Assad, Syria’s autocratic ruler from 1970–2000, had adopted a pragmatic strategy that involved building relationships with a sometimes unlikely array of state and non-state allies, proxies and clients. This “long-breath” strategy was helpful in keeping relations with everyone open, even if those relations were in many cases extremely precarious.

For example, the regime gave preferential treatment to minorities (predominantly Alawis and other quasi-Shiite groups) and other benefits to the Sunni and Christian establishment. These policies meant these groups had a vested interest in the continuation of the regime.

Bashar al-Assad continued this tradition when he came to power following his father’s death.

However, he also initiated liberalization policies in the early years of his rule that emboldened a new genre of loyalist paramilitary forces. These were often headed by many of Syria’s newly minted business elite who, in large part, created armed groups to protect their economic fiefdoms. These pro-state militia groups tended to be less disciplined than the national army, and more corrupt.

In March 2011, the uprisings across the Middle East spilled over into Syria, leading to the first public protests in the country in decades. Determined to avoid Libya’s fate of external intervention, the Syrian regime quickly opened fire on unarmed protesters, killing many.

This was the start of Syria’s devastating 14-year civil war.

The Emergence of Russian-Led Armed Factions

The Russians joined the conflict in mid-2015. One of their conditions of entry into Syria: a single, traditionally structured military command for them to work with.