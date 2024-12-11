WORLD ROUNDUP Khamenei Loses Everything | China “Made Wrong Bet” on Assad | Is the Indian Ocean Ready for Another Mega-Tsunami?, and more

Published 11 December 2024

· Khamenei Loses Everything · The Syrian Regime Collapsed Gradually—And Then Suddenly · Assad’s Opponents Are Building a New Order · Germany’s Syrian Community —Facts and Figures · Germany Starts Syrian Migration Debate After Assad’s Fall · China “Made Wrong Bet” on Assad Regime in Syria, Say Analysts · Syrian Rebels Have Dealt a Blow to Vladimir Putin’s Naval Ambitions · Is the Indian Ocean Ready for Another Mega-Tsunami? · The Overlooked Trend in China’s Military Violations of Taiwan’s ADIZ · Donald Trump Is Not as Tough as He Thinks

Khamenei Loses Everything (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

The October 7 attack on Israel has now cost Iran its regional proxy forces.

The Syrian Regime Collapsed Gradually—And Then Suddenly (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

Assad’s fall offers the possibility of change.

Assad’s Opponents Are Building a New Order (Arash Azizi, The Atlantic)

What comes next won’t be easy, but it could be extraordinary.

Germany’s Syrian Community —Facts and Figures (Ralf Bosen, DW)

Germany is home to almost one million Syrians, many of whom fled the country’s civil war. How well integrated are they into German society?

Germany Starts Syrian Migration Debate After Assad’s Fall (DW)

Following the toppling of Syrian ruler Bashar Assad, what does the future hold for the almost 1 million Syrians who have fled to Germany? From incentives to leave to invitations to stay, the debate has already begun.

China “Made Wrong Bet” on Assad Regime in Syria, Say Analysts (Kitty Wang, RFA)

Beijing may now be forced to rethink its alignment with Iran and Russia in the Middle East.

Syrian Rebels Have Dealt a Blow to Vladimir Putin’s Naval Ambitions (Economist)

The loss of a key Mediterranean port could hobble the Russian navy

Is the Indian Ocean Ready for Another Mega-Tsunami? (Alistair D. B. Cook, The Diplomat)

The 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami sparked the world’s largest humanitarian and disaster recovery effort. But 20 years on, governments still fail to sufficiently integrate disaster reduction into longer-term strategic thinking.

The Overlooked Trend in China’s Military Violations of Taiwan’s ADIZ(Cheng-kun Ma and K. Tristan Tang, The Diplomat)

The world should focus not only on the PLA’s daily violation sorties but also on the near-weekly joint combat readiness patrols.

Donald Trump Is Not as Tough as He Thinks (Economist)

Bullying allies who need good relations with America is easier than intimidating rulers with far darker aims