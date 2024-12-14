WORLD ROUNDUP The New Battle for the Middle East | Why Are Cuba and the U.S. Still Mired in the Cold War? | France’s New African Ally, and more

Published 13 December 2024

The New Battle for the Middle East (Karim Sadjadpour, Foreign Affairs)

Saudi Arabia and Iran’s clash of visions.

Syria: Fall of Assad a Blow for Iran’s ‘Shia Crescent’ – Here Aare Its Foreign Policy Options in the New-Look Middle East (Ali Bilgic, The Conversation)

The fall of al-Assad signifies the end of a five decades-long alliance between the Syrian al-Assad regime and the Iranian mullahs. It could easily plunge Iran, and the rest of the world, into an unprecedented state of uncertainty in the region. This would be a situation fraught with both opportunities and dangers.

‘Chinese Spy’ with Close Links to Prince Andrew Banned from UK (David Brown, The Times)

The businessman was invited to the Duke of York’s birthday party and was authorized to act on his behalf to seek investors in China.

Why Are Cuba and the U.S. Still Mired in the Cold War? (William M. LeoGrande and Peter Kornbluh, Foreign Policy)

How a historic reconciliation deal unraveled.

UK Must Raise Defense Spending to Counter Russia, Says NATO Chief (Larisa Brown, The Times)

Mark Rutte says it is ‘time to shift to a wartime mindset’ amid calls by military chiefs for the UK to increase its spending on defense to 3% of GDP.

As Syria’s Regime Collapses, Erdogan Eyes Victory over the Kurds (Economist)

They are suddenly isolated and weakened. Worse may be to come.

South Korea’s Crisis Highlights Both Fragility and Resilience (Writes Wi Sung-lac, Economist)

The country is deeply polarized, but its living memory of military rule strengthens its commitment to democracy.

Yoon Vows to Fight Impeachment, Insurrection Probes (Alexandra Sharp, Foreign Policy)

The South Korean president’s decision to defend his martial law order only bolstered party support for his ouster.

France’s New African Ally (Nosmot Gbadamosi, Foreign Policy)

Nigeria’s president is desperate for foreign investment—and after being ousted from Sahel countries, France is seeking new friends on the continent.

The Upside to Uncertainty on Taiwan (James B. Steinberg, Foreign Affairs)

How to avert catastrophe at the world’s most dangerous flash point.

Why Armies Crumble (Stuart A. Reid, National Interests)

Like other militaries, Syria’s seemed stable—until it didn’t.