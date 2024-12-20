WORLD ROUNDUP Why China Isn’t Scared of Trump | The Cost of Lawlessness on the West Bank | Argentina Is Responding to Shock Therapy, and more

Backlash Builds as Elon Musk Endorses Germany’s Far Right (Nette Nöstlinger, Politico)

“Only the AfD can save Germany,” said the key Donald Trump ally.

Why China Isn’t Scared of Trump (Yan Xuetong, Foreign Affairs)

U.S.-Chinese tensions may rise, but his isolationism will help Beijing.

The Cost of Lawlessness on the West Bank (Gershom Gorenberg, The Atlantic)

Settler violence against Palestinians is rising, and Israel seems unwilling to stop it.

Argentina Is Responding to Shock Therapy (Quico Toro, Persuasion)

He comes across like a madman, but Javier Milei is fast becoming the man of the moment.

China’s Getting Ready to Throw Its Weight Around (Giselle Donnelly, The Bulwark)

The latest edition of an annual Pentagon report details how China is bulking up its military budget and its nuclear stockpile.

“Destruction Through Inclusion” (Jan-Werner Müller, New York Review of Books)

The far right’s ambiguous triumph in recent Austrian elections holds lessons for Europe as a whole.

Making Germany Hate Again (Joshua Hammer, New York Review of Books)

In Look Away, Jacob Kushner draws a disturbing portrait of the white supremacist subculture that took hold across eastern Germany in the 1990s and now is making gains at the ballot box.

Assad’s Fall (Tom Stevenson, London Review of Books)

Assad’s legacy is the death of hundreds of thousands of Syrians. It is difficult to imagine how a working Syrian state might be reconstructed, given the damage that has been done. The greatest risk could be a majoritarian correction to Assad’s sectarian system: that would be to rediscover the underlying forces that produced the Assad state in the first place.

Latin Americans Are Worryingly Relaxed about Authoritarianism (Economist)

The Latinobarómetro poll shows a region that is happier with its democracies, but at ease with illiberalism.

Is the Age of American Air Superiority Coming to an End? (Economist)

The growing effectiveness of air-defense systems could blunt the West’s most powerful weapons.

An Israeli Order in the Middle East (Amos Yadlin and Avner Golov, Foreign Affairs)

A chance to defeat the Iranian vision for the region—and improve on the American vision.