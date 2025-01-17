OUR PICKS Hackers Likely Stole FBI Call Logs | January 6 and the Case for Oblivion | January 6 and the Case for Oblivion, and more

January 6 and the Case for Oblivion (Hanna Rosin, The Atlantic)

The difference between forgetting the past and choosing not to remember it

Insurance for Natural Disasters Is Failing Homeowners − I Don’t Have the Answers, but I Do Know the Right Questions to Ask (Jay Feinman, The Conversation)

When the private insurance market fails to provide coverage, the government often comes in to fill the gap. For example, the National Flood Insurance Program was established back in the 1960s because almost all private insurers excluded flood coverage. Meanwhile, the California FAIR Plan, which serves more than 450,000 Californians, is a typical state-created insurer of last resort. Such programs, which are available in many states, offer limited coverage to people who can’t get private insurance.

But the sheer scale of need means it’s hard for public programs to stay afloat. It’s not inconceivable that the recent wildfires could exceed the reserves and reinsurance available to the California FAIR plan. Because of the way the plan is set up, that would force other insurers – and ultimately homeowners – to make up the difference.

These are tricky problems, and – speaking as an expert in insurance – I can’t say I have answers. But I do know the right questions to ask. And that’s a crucial first step if you want to find solutions.



The GOP Is No Longer the Party of National Security (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

America’s allies and enemies watched as Trump’s pick for defense secretary failed to quell concerns about his character and qualifications.

Much of the Damage from the LA Fires Could Have Been Averted (Economist)

The lesson of the tragedy is that better incentives will keep people safe.

How Far Will Donald Trump Go to Get Rid of Illegal Immigrants? (Economist)

It is his signature policy, but the obstacles are daunting.

When the World Closed Its Doors (Edward Alden and Laurie Trautman, Foreign Policy)

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the ease with which governments shut borders offers worrisome lessons.

Hackers Likely Stole FBI Call Logs From AT&T That Could Compromise Informants (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

A breach of AT&T that exposed “nearly all”of the company’s customers may have included records related to confidential FBI sources, potentially explaining the bureau’s new embrace of end-to-end encryption.

Biden’s Cyber Ambassador Urges Trump Not to Cede Ground to Russia and China in Global Tech Fight (Eric Geller, Wired)

Nathaniel Fick, the ambassador for cyberspace and digital policy, has led US tech diplomacy amid a rising tide of pressure from authoritarian regimes. Will the Trump administration undo that work?