CHINA WATCH U-M Ends Partnership with Chinese University

By Elyse Apel, The Center Square

Published 16 January 2025

The University of Michigan has announced it will end its Joint Institute with Chinese Shanghai Jiao Tong University, following growing concerns from lawmakers about national security.

The University of Michigan has announced it will end its Joint Institute with Chinese Shanghai Jiao Tong University, following growing concerns from lawmakers about national security.

First established in 2006, this marks the third American university to end a joint institute partnership with a Chinese university in the past five months.

“International academic partnerships have deeply enriched our academic offerings and strengthened the global education of our students, and we will continue to pursue partnerships around the world as part of our academic mission,” University President Santa J. Ono said. “As we do so, we must also prioritize our commitment to national security.”

This comes after U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Michigan and chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, released a letter in October calling for the institute to be closed. Moolenaar cited Shanghai Jiao Tong University’s close ties with the Chinese government’s military operations as a main reason for concern.

“This military-academic integration enables Shanghai Jiao Tong to make significant contributions to the PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) most sensitive defense programs,” said Moolenaar. “Given these concerning developments, I strongly encourage you to shutter the partnership between U-M and Shanghai Jiao Tong and take the necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of federally funded research at U-M.”

As part of the partnership, Michigan welcomed students from the Chinese university on its own campus. According to the University of Michigan, “every year more than 150 SJTU students come to U-M through the dual degree or joint graduate programs.”

Moolenaar sent the letter after five Chinese nationals, all students from the institute, were charged in federal court in Detroit with lying to federal investigators after trespassing onto Camp Grayling, a military installation in the northern lower peninsula of Michigan.

The University of Michigan addressed its decision in a statement.

“The decision reflects broader changes in the landscape of international academic cooperation, particularly between U.S. and Chinese institutions,” it said. “U-M reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining rigorous standards for international collaborations while ensuring compliance with national security considerations.”

In a report released in September, the House Committee listed 21 American universities that have STEM focused joint institutes with Chinese universities. The committee “identified concerns about Defense Department funded research” at those universities “furthering the PRC’s national security efforts.”

University of Michigan was one of those universities listed, while others include Eastern Michigan University and University of Detroit Mercy.

Responding to Michigan’s decision, Moolenaar said in a press release that it was the “right decision.”

Elyse Apel is an apprentice reporter with The Center Square, covering Georgia and North Carolina. The article was originally published in The Center Square.

More Stories:

Leave a comment