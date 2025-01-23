OUR PICKS Rewriting the History of January 6th | America’s Awkward Energy Insecurity Problem | How America’s Fire Wall Against Disease Starts to Fail, and more

Published 22 January 2025

Donald Trump Has Again Rewritten the History of January 6th (Economist)

By pardoning violent offenders, he ignored his own team’s advice

How China Is Advancing in AI Despite U.S. Chip Restrictions (Harry Booth, Time)

A flurry of impressive Chinese releases suggests the U.S. AI lead has shrunk.

Could the U.S. Navy Fleet of the Mid-21st Century Include Large Uncrewed Vehicles? (Scott Savitz and Amanda Perez, RAND)

The maturation of uncrewed-vehicle technologies across multiple domains creates an opportunity to potentially revise the U.S. Navy’s force structure in the coming decades.

How America’s Fire Wall Against Disease Starts to Fail (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

Changing the membership of an obscure advisory committee could have an outsize effect on Americans’ protection against disease.

America’s Awkward Energy Insecurity Problem (Keith Johnson,Foreign Policy)

With the (sort of) end of Russian uranium imports, a challenge looms: How to fuel the next generation of reactors?