GUNS House Democrat Pushes Bill Requiring Liability Policy to Buy or Possess Firearms

By Tim Clouser, The Center Square

Published 24 January 2025

Under a bill proposed Monday, the legislative majority is pushing to require proof of “financial responsibility” before purchasing or possessing a firearm by requiring certain liability policies.

Under a bill proposed Monday, the legislative majority is pushing to require proof of “financial responsibility” before purchasing or possessing a firearm by requiring certain liability policies.

Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, proposed House Bill 1504, which was referred to the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. If approved, individuals would have to obtain a firearm liability insurance policy or bond before purchasing or possessing the weapon.

According to HB 1504, the liability policy or bond must cover at least $25,000 of coverage per incident in the event of an accidental discharge causing injury, death or property damage.

The proposed legislation would also require firearm range operators to obtain general liability insurance with at least $1 million of coverage per incident. If an individual owns more than 25 firearms, they would qualify as a self-insurer by obtaining a certificate from the state.

“Proof of financial responsibility may be evidenced by a certificate issued by the department of licensing,” according to the bill, “establishing that the person named therein has deposited with the department $25,000.”

If an individual relies on a policy rather than self-insuring through the state, they must obtain one for each firearm. According to HB 1504, failure to display proof to law enforcement “creates a presumption that the person has not complied” and is punishable by a class 1 civil infraction.

House Bill 1504 would also subject individuals to a class 1 civil infraction if they fail to provide proof of financial responsibility to a dealer when purchasing a firearm. Individuals can provide evidence with a paper copy of the policy or electronically on their phone.

“Whenever a person presents a portable electronic device pursuant to this section,” according to the proposal, “that person assumes all liability for any damage to the portable electronic device.”

The bill does include a provision allowing the courts to dismiss any incurred infractions if the individual provides written evidence that they were in compliance at the time of the incident.

Those who knowingly provide false evidence of financial responsibility would be guilty of a misdemeanor under the proposal. While it’s unclear how the Department of Licensing would enforce HB 1504, it provides authority for the DOL to adopt its own rules for carrying that out.

The Center Square reached out to Reeves for comment on the proposal, but did not receive an immediate response. Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, who serves as the ranking minority member on the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee told The Center Square that HB 1504 is unconstitutional.

Insurance Commissioner of Washington Patty Kuderer ran her campaign on supporting firearm liability insurance, but Walsh compared it to the Jim Crow era practice of poll taxing. Democrats used the tax at the time to disenfranchise black voters who helped elect them after a successful campaign.

Black voters were still able to vote, but only if they paid the tax. Walsh said the same is happening with HB 1504: rich people can buy firearms as they can easily afford the policies, but those without sufficient means would be unable purchase firearms, limiting their ability to defend themselves.

Washingtonians voted overwhelmingly in 1922 to repeal the state’s poll tax adopted in 1921.

“It’s just designed to prevent people from owning firearms,” Walsh told The Center Square. “They’re reaching the bottom of their barrel on gun control proposals that are just increasingly flagrantly unconstitutional.”

If approved, the financial responsibility aspects of HB 1504 would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Tim Clouser is a reporter at the Center Square. The article was originally published in The Center Square.

More Stories:

Leave a comment