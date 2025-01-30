OUR PICKS The Near Misses at Airports Have Been Telling Us Something | Make America Highly Pathogenic Again | Donald Trump Revives Ideas of a Star Wars-Like Missile Shield, and more

Published 30 January 2025

· The Near Misses at Airports Have Been Telling Us Something · Don’t Politicize Aviation Safety · Donald Trump Revives Ideas of a Star Wars-Like Missile Shield · The National Security Establishment Needs Working-Class Americans · Make America Highly Pathogenic Again · If Iranian Assassins Kill Them, It Will Be Trump’s Fault · Bleach Enthusiast, Antisemitic Conspiracist Among Stars of Anti-Vaxxer Event to Be Held at Trump Hotel

The Near Misses at Airports Have Been Telling Us Something (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic)

The deadly crash over the Potomac River is the culmination of an alarming pattern.

Don’t Politicize Aviation Safety (Conor Friedersdorf, The Atlantic)

The tragic airliner crash in Washington underscores the risks of cavalier changes to regulatory agencies.

Donald Trump Revives Ideas of a Star Wars-Like Missile Shield (Economist)

He wants a swarm of missile-toting satellites to take out incoming threats.

The National Security Establishment Needs Working-Class Americans (Scott B. Winton, Foreign Policy)

President Trump has an opportunity to unleash underutilized talent in tackling dangers at home and abroad.

Make America Highly Pathogenic Again (Angela Rasmussen, Foreign Policy)

If RFK Jr. gets to helm HHS, global health is at risk.

If Iranian Assassins Kill Them, It Will Be Trump’s Fault (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

The president has denied protection to four men he put in mortal danger.

Bleach Enthusiast, Antisemitic Conspiracist Among Stars of Anti-Vaxxer Event to Be Held at Trump Hotel (David Gilbert, Wired)

The “truth seekers” conference, held at a hotel owned and frequented by President Donald Trump, is being organized by Charlie Ward, an antisemitic conspiracy theorist.