TRUTH DECAY Trump Inviting Influencers to White House Press Briefings Is Likely to Usher in a New Era of Fake News

By Steven Buckley

Published 30 January 2025

The steady rise in prominence of partisan influencers using increasingly dangerous language is only likely to lead to the American public having less faith in the institutions that are critical to a functioning democracy –the press included.

Just over a week after Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th president of the United States, his new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, appeared in the James S. Brady press briefing room to preside over her first media conference. Pulling up a chart that showed Americans’ declining trust in traditional, or what she called “legacy”, media outlets, Leavitt announced that henceforth, “independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers and content creators” would be welcome at press briefings.

Leavitt said that seats formerly reserved for White House officials would be available to these independent journalists, and invited people to apply online for White House press accreditation. It has since been reported that the White House has received more than 7,400 applications.

In principle, broadening the range of media outlets allowed into White House press briefings is a good idea. There’s no doubt that the media consumption habits of the American public are changing fast. But the way Trump and his communications team handled press briefings in his first term raises some concerns.

During that first term between 2017 and 2021, Trump and his White House communications team tended to favor reporters from friendly media outfits such as Fox News. Early in his administration, a number of reporters from what were perceived as “hostile” organizations were banned from “the huddle” – the informal gatherings around Trump’s press secretary that followed more formal briefings.

Fringe organizations such as Breitbart News and the One America News network carried Trump’s message faithfully and got disproportionately favorable access. This week, Breitbart was one of two online media outlets (alongside the widely respected news website Axios) that Leavitt selected to ask the first questions at her debut press briefing.

It’s not just their friendly disposition towards Trump but their reach that makes social media influencers appealing to the incoming president. Their primary purpose at the press briefings would be to help generate positive messages and content to feed to Trump’s Maga base – which are then promoted on platforms such as Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

Recent research suggests that X has adjusted its algorithm to boost right-wing content as well as posts by Musk himself. A clear example has been Musk promoting the former Fox News host turned online influencer and Trump campaign surrogate Tucker Carlson’s online show.