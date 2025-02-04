WORLD ROUNDUP Pax Technica Is Over | Trump’s Plan to “Clean Out” Gaza Could Upend Jordan | How Moscow Uses Disinformation in Africa, and more

Published 4 February 2025

· Pax Technica Is Over · German Election: CDU, Merz Drop in Poll After AfD Vote · Russian Propaganda: How Moscow Uses Disinformation in Africa · At Least 10 Dead in Sweden’s “Worst Mass Shooting,” Prime Minister Says · Trump Proposes Permanent Displacement of Gazans as He Welcomes Netanyahu to White House · Allies Will Not Appease Donald Trump Forever · By Cutting Off Assistance to Foreigners, America Hurts Itself · Trump’s Plan to “Clean Out” Gaza Could Upend Jordan

Pax Technica Is Over (Olena Tregub and Marc R. DeVore, Foreign Policy)

The world’s pariah states are building their most lethal weapons using Western electronics.

German Election: CDU, Merz Drop in Poll After AfD Vote (Kate Hairsine with dpa, Reuters, DW)

Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz and his conservatives slump in poll after far-right backing for migration vote.

Russian Propaganda: How Moscow Uses Disinformation in Africa (David Ehl and Monir Ghaedi, DW)

Disinformation campaigns are exploding across Africa, with Russia believed to be the main instigator. DW explains how the methods and objectives of these campaigns differ from region to region and how effective they are.

At Least 10 Dead in Sweden’s “Worst Mass Shooting,” Prime Minister Says (Christina Anderson and Lynsey Chutel, New York Times)

he shooting occurred at a center for adult education in the city of Orebro. The suspect is believed to be among the dead, officials said.

Trump Proposes Permanent Displacement of Gazans as He Welcomes Netanyahu to White House (Matt Viser and Michael Birnbaum, Washington Post)

The two leaders were set to focus on the tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, relocating Palestinians, rebuilding Gaza and normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Allies Will Not Appease Donald Trump Forever (Economist)

If Trump convinces partners that the post-1945 order really is dead, things will get ugly.

By Cutting Off Assistance to Foreigners, America Hurts Itself (Economist)

Donald Trump’s chaotic aid freeze makes his country weaker.

Trump’s Plan to “Clean Out” Gaza Could Upend Jordan (Jesse Marks, Foreign Policy)

The country’s role as a regional stabilizer is at risk if it takes on more Palestinian refugees.