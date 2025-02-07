WORLD ROUNDUP For Europe’s Right, Trump Stirs Caution Alongside Celebration | America’s Scheme for Gaza Contains Much to Regret | China’s Vulnerabilities Should Not Breed Complacency, and more

Published 6 February 2025

· For Europe’s Right, Trump Stirs Caution Alongside Celebration · The Tariffs Were Never Real · Germany: Nearly 90% of Voters Fear Manipulation · China’s Vulnerabilities Should Not Breed Complacency · The U.S. Shouldn’t Have to Stop Britain’s Disastrous Chagos Deal · The Trump Tariff Saga Offers Canada’s Liberals a Lifeline TRUMP’S GAZA PLAN · Trump’s Gaza Plan Reflects Broader Push for Annexation of Palestinian Land · Trump Proposes U.S.“Take Over” Gaza, Permanent Displacement of Residents · America’s Scheme for Gaza Contains Much to Regret · Trump Is Behaving a Lot Like Beijing

For Europe’s Right, Trump Stirs Caution Alongside Celebration (Emma Bubola and Catherine Porter, New York Times)

The American president’s threat of tariffs is not in the interest of Europe’s nationalist parties, who are just as eager to put their own countries first.

The Tariffs Were Never Real (RogéKarma, The Atlantic)

Donald Trump does not appear eager to follow through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Germany: Nearly 90% of Voters Fear Manipulation (Jon Shelton, DW)

A poll of German voters found that 88% fear manipulation from foreign actors or governments as they prepare to cast ballots on February 23. Russia and the US ranked as the perceived top threats, followed by China.

China’s Vulnerabilities Should Not Breed Complacency (James Holmes, National Interest)

The Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army are unquestionably guilty of self-defeating behavior. But American military planners should not push their positive assessment too far.

The U.S. Shouldn’t Have to Stop Britain’s Disastrous Chagos Deal (Farrell Gregory, National Interest)

If Britain wants to remain a reliable partner in our security alliance, it must be willing to defend its sovereignty.

The Trump Tariff Saga Offers Canada’s Liberals a Lifeline (Economist)

Suddenly, Canadians have someone to hate even more than Justin Trudeau.

TRUMP’S GAZA PLAN

Trump’s Gaza Plan Reflects Broader Push for Annexation of Palestinian Land (Mark Mazzetti and Patrick Kingsley, New York Times)

Right-wing officials in Israel, evangelical Christians in the United States and Trump appointees have become increasingly outspoken in calling for Israel to take more territory.

Trump Proposes U.S.“Take Over” Gaza, Permanent Displacement of Residents (Matt Viser and Michael Birnbaum, Washinton Post)

The idea, a first indicator of Trump’s approach to the conflict, was sure to inflame the region given the history of Palestinians’ displacement from their territory.

America’s Scheme for Gaza Contains Much to Regret (Economist)

As well as some hard truths.

Trump Is Behaving a Lot Like Beijing (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

The U.S. president’s designs on Gaza and other territories mirror China’s failed wolf warrior diplomacy.