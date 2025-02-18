OUR PICKS: NEW RISKS The Death of Government Expertise | Top Election Security Watchdog Forced to Stop Election Security Work | The Erasing of American Science, and more

Published 18 February 2025

· Trump vs. the Military · The Death of Government Expertise · Revenge of the Covid Conspiracy Theorists · DOGE Has Started Gutting a Key US Technology Agency · The DOGE Squad Is Squandering a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity · Top US Election Security Watchdog Forced to Stop Election Security Work · Musk Team Seeks Access to I.R.S. System with Taxpayers’ Records · Elon Musk Ridiculed a Blind Person on X. Then a Mob Went to Work. · As Trump Vents About Covid, Experts Worry His Moves Could Worsen Next Threat · The Erasing of American Science

Trump vs. the Military (Ronald R. Krebs, Foreign Affairs)

Why populists turn against their armed forces—and degrade national power.

The Death of Government Expertise (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Why Trump and Musk are on a firing spree

Revenge of the Covid Conspiracy Theorists (Justin Ling, Wired)

After years of GOP attacks on US health agencies, Trump appointees are poised to bring Covid-19 conspiracies to their leadership of US agencies. Federal workers are scared of what comes next.

DOGE Has Started Gutting a Key US Technology Agency (Makena Kelly, Wired)

At least dozens of workers at the Technology Transformation Service were fired on Wednesday, a day after similar sudden cuts at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The DOGE Squad Is Squandering a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (Steven Levy, Wired)

Government tech experts say Elon Musk’s team could have seized the moment to make Washington work better.

Top US Election Security Watchdog Forced to Stop Election Security Work (Eric Geller, Wired)

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has frozen efforts to aid states in securing elections, according to an internal memo viewed by WIRED.

Musk Team Seeks Access to I.R.S. System with Taxpayers’ Records (Alan Rappeport, Andrew Duehren, and Maggie Haberman, New York Times)

A White House spokesman said that the initiative called the Department of Government Efficiency needed to review data to fix waste within the agency.

Elon Musk Ridiculed a Blind Person on X. Then a Mob Went to Work. (Pranshu Verma, Washington Post)

Musk’s unparalleled online reach on X has given him a powerful tool to attack individuals who criticize DOGE.

As Trump Vents About Covid, Experts Worry His Moves Could Worsen Next Threat (Dan Diamond and Lena H. Sun, Washington Post)

The president, still angry about the pandemic response, may be cutting into the country’s fundamental ability to identify emerging diseases and head them off.

The Erasing of American Science (Katherine J. Wu, Foreign Policy)

How far can the Trump administration bend U.S. research before it breaks?