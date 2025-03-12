WORLD ROUNDUP EU Plans to Deport More Migrants, Create 'Return Hubs' | The Weaponization of U.S. Tech Threatens Europe | German Military Faces Massive Shortage of Soldiers, and more

Published 11 March 2025

Trump’s Upending of U.S. Intelligence: Implications for Australia (Chris Taylor, The Strategist)

Australia has no room for complacency as it watches the second Trump Administration upend the US Intelligence Community (USIC). The evident mutual advantages of the US-Australian intelligence partnership and of the Five Eyes alliance more generally are not enough to guarantee preservation of benefits. In addition, Australia’s National Intelligence Community (NIC) will need to adopt a more deliberate and coordinated approach to its relationship with the USIC, centered around agreed national objectives.

The Value of Ukraine’s Critical Minerals Is Overstated (David Uren, The Strategist)

Ukraine has no proven rare earths reserves—as distinct from deposits, which may or may not be economically recoverable. Its only established rare earths deposit, of unknown size or quality, is near Azov, a town currently under Russian control.

Ukraine does have some other critical minerals, but nothing established to the point that it would warrant the investment of billions of dollars, let alone hundreds of billions or trillions.

U.S. Pulls Out of Climate Damage Compensation Fund (AP / VOA News)

The Trump administration has told world financial institutions that the U.S is pulling out of the landmark international climate Loss and Damage Fund.

Climate analysts Monday were critical of the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to formally pull out from the fund designed as compensation for damage by polluting nations to poor countries especially hurt by the extreme storms, heat and drought caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas.

What’s So Special About Ukraine’s Minerals? A Geologist Explains (Munira Raji, The Conversation)

Ukraine is often recognized for its vast agricultural lands and industrial heritage, but beneath its surface lies one of the world’s most remarkable geological formations, the “Ukrainian Shield”.

This massive, exposed crystalline rock formed over 2.5 billion years ago, stretches across much of Ukraine. It represents one of Earth’s oldest and most stable continental blocks. The formation has undergone multiple episodes of mountain building, the formation and movement of magma and other change throughout time.

These geological processes created favorable geological conditions for forming several mineral deposits including lithium, graphite, manganese, titanium and rare earth elements. All these are now critical for modern industries and the global green energy transition.

Ukraine has deposits containing 22 of 34 critical minerals identified by the European Union as essential for energy security. This positions Ukraine among the world’s most resource-rich nations.

EU Plans to Deport More Migrants, Create ‘Return Hubs’ (Zac Crellin, DW with AFP, AP, dpa)

The European Union will create a common set of procedures for migrant deportations. It has also proposed to create “return hubs” as part of a controversial plan to deport rejected asylum seekers to third countries.

German Military Faces Massive Shortage of Soldiers (Darko Janjevic, DW with dpa, KNA, Reuters)

Despite Berlin’s plans to boost its military forces, the Bundeswehr still falls woefully short of filling its ranks, a new report says. Defense Commissioner Eva Högl has called for a new and improved conscription model.

How Disinformation Intensified Syria’s Weekend of Violence (Cathrin Schaer, DW)

Over the weekend, Syria saw its worst violence since the end of the dictatorship —along with significant social media disinformation. AI fakes and manipulated historical images online inflamed the real-life fighting.

The Weaponization of U.S. Tech Threatens Europe (David Kirichenko, National Interest)

As Donald Trump and Elon Musk aggressively leverage technology, intelligence, and military aid, Europe should act accordingly in defense of its interests.

Oman Is Supporting The Houthis: It Should Be Held To Account (Jonathan Schanzer and Ahmad Sharawi, National Interest)

Oman cannot have it both ways—it cannot benefit from American friendship and assistance while enabling a crisis in the Middle East.