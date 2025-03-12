EXTREMISM Extremists Align in Targeting LGBTQ+ Communities

By Lara Pacillo

Published 11 March 2025

Research has found that many terrorist groups with differing ideological motivations share common ground in targeting LGBTQ+ communities.

A study led by extremism expert Dr Jared Dmello, from the University of Adelaide’s School of Social Sciences, found that groups with contrasting ideologies — from Islamic extremist organizations to far-right terrorist groups — overlap in their anti-queer sentiment.

“We found that a wide variety of extremist groups, which on the surface have nothing in common, are actually engaging in similar attacks on the same marginalized communities,” Dr Dmello said.

“Both Islamic extremist groups and far-right terrorist groups actively target the queer community through propaganda and violence.”

Dr Dmello was joined in the research by Professor Mia Bloom and Dr Sophia Moskalenko, both from Georgia State University in the United States. While some overlap in anti-queer sentiment was anticipated, Jared said the extent was unexpected.

“It was quite surprising to me just how much the far right and Islamic extremists are engaging in similar tactics, messaging, and propaganda to justify their attacks against the LGBTQ+ community,” he said.

“Sadly, this reflects broader political movements around the world that also target the human rights of this increasingly vulnerable population.”

Published by PS: Political Science and Politics , the research was conducted using intensive case study methods, with researchers analyzing extremist rhetoric and actions in detail.

“The article even features propaganda created by the Russian government claiming that NATO-trained mosquitoes in Ukrainian labs were designed to spread a ‘gay virus’ that would selectively infect only ethnic Russians,” Dr Dmello said.

“In response, some Russian supermarkets now sell a specialized mosquito repellent designed to protect against this so-called ‘gay virus’.”

The study offers a new perspective on terrorism research and provides crucial insights for professionals working with at-risk groups, such as frontline countering violent extremism (CVE) workers and violence prevention workers.

“While most research on terrorism focuses on a specific group or geographic context, this study deviates from the norm by examining a wide variety of groups,” Dr Dmello said.

“Gone are the days when risk assessments could pinpoint those most likely to engage in violence, as many existing tools focus on specific ideologies or locations. Instead, vulnerable populations are now at risk from a range of actors, meaning that response and prevention efforts need to be even more resilient to better safeguard our future.”

Jared plans to build on this research.

“This research is a case study to get the conversation started,” he said.

“Given the increased vulnerability of LGBTQ+ populations, fueled by politically charged rhetoric, these findings highlight the need for more research into extremist narratives.

“A lot more is needed to understand how other groups are being targeted across the ideological spectrum.”

The article was originally posted to the website of the University of Adelaide.

