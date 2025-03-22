OUR PICKS New Approach to Cyber Workforce Development | Risky Low-Cost Drone Add-Ons from China | On Tattoos and Deportations, and more

Published 22 March 2025

Low-Cost Drone Add-Ons from China Let Anyone with a Credit Card Turn Toys into Weapons of War (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

Chinese ecommerce giants including Temu and AliExpress sell drone accessories like those used by soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump’s Deportations Rely on Tattoos—It’s Bullshit. (Adrian Carrasquillo, The Bulwark)

It turns out tattoos inspired by a reggaeton artist who endorsed Trump are also a marker of gang involvement.

Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Biden, Harris, Clinton and More (Shawn McCreesh, New York Times)

The tally of names read like President Trump’s enemies list, from Letitia James to Liz Cheney.

DHS Shuts Down Internal Watchdog Agencies That Advocated for Immigrants (Maria Sacchetti and Ellie Silverman, Washington Post)

The three agencies had about 300 employees and investigated complaints, including about detention conditions and delays in processing green-card and citizenship applications.

Cyber Workforce Development Demands a New Approach to Recruiting and Retaining Talent (Rob Rashotte, The Telegraph)

Our adversaries have never had more tools at their disposal to increase the volume, velocity, and sophistication of the threats they deploy. As these malicious actors advance their efforts—with transnational crime groups and cybercriminals increasingly working together to converge physical and digital threats that uniquely threaten our nation’s critical infrastructure—our country faces a significant challenge as we collectively struggle to fill vacant yet vital cybersecurity roles. According to a recent report, more than 500,000 cybersecurity professionals are needed to close the current workforce gap in the United States alone.

China Is Waging Cognitive Warfare. Fighting Back Starts by Defining It. (Jake Bebber, Defense One)

The US and its allies need a framework for this new domain of conflict: formal, explicit specifications for its concepts and entities.