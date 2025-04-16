NEW THREATS Don’t Be Fooled: RFK Jr. Is Still Talking Down Vaccines | White House Plan Calls for NOAA Research Programs to Be Dismantled | Trump’s Incoherent Trade Policy Will Do Lasting Damage, and more

Published 16 April 2025

· What RFK Jr. Told Grieving Texas Families About the Measles Vaccine · The Tariff Madness of King Donald, Explained · Trump Sees Trade as a Form of Tribute. That Will Only Isolate the U.S. · Trump’s Incoherent Trade Policy Will Do Lasting Damage · Trump’s New Reason for Canceling Grants: “Climate Anxiety” · White House Plan Calls for NOAA Research Programs to Be Dismantled · Labor Leaders Fear Elon Musk and DOGE Could Gain Access to Whistleblower Files · Don’t Be Fooled: RFK Jr. Is Still Talking Down Vaccines

What RFK Jr. Told Grieving Texas Families About the Measles Vaccine (Tom Bartlett, The Atlantic)

The nation’s top public-health official has been promoting suspicions of the shot even as he offers comfort.

Trump’s Incoherent Trade Policy Will Do Lasting Damage (Economist)

Even after his backtracking, the president has done profound harm to the world economy.

Trump Sees Trade as a Form of Tribute. That Will Only Isolate the U.S. (Joseph Chinyong Liow, Washington Post)

History shows tributary systems decline under the weight of hubris, arrogance and overconfidence.

The Tariff Madness of King Donald, Explained (Economist)

As his policy turns on a dime, pity those tasked with justifying his actions.

Trump’s New Reason for Canceling Grants: “Climate Anxiety” (Scott Dance and Sarah Kaplan, Washington Post)

The decision coincided with cuts to another federal climate initiative, a move that could imperil a key report detailing the escalating effects of climate change in the United States.

White House Plan Calls for NOAA Research Programs to Be Dismantled (Austyn Gaffney, New York Times)

A Trump administration budget proposal would essentially eliminate one of the world’s foremost Earth sciences research operations.

Labor Leaders Fear Elon Musk and DOGE Could Gain Access to Whistleblower Files (Caroline Haskins, Wired)

Companies tied to Elon Musk have dozens of workplace health and safety cases open at OSHA. Union leaders and former OSHA officials are concerned.

Don’t Be Fooled: RFK Jr. Is Still Talking Down Vaccines (Jonathan Cohn, The Bulwark)

It’s part of a much bigger blow to American health care that will reverberate for decades.