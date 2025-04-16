WORLD ROUNDUP Milei’s Bold Move: Making Argentina’s Economy Normal | Anti-Government Extremist Network in Germany | Syria's New 'Resistance' Takes on Israel and a US 'Axis of Evil', and more

Published 16 April 2025

Trump’s Ukraine Ceasefire Is Slipping Away (Economist)

The American president increasingly looks like Russia’s willing dupe.

South Korea’s Far Right Has Been Terrifyingly Radicalized (S. Nathan Park, Foreign Policy)

The impeachment of martial law President Yoon Suk-yeol reveals how far the rot spread.

China May Have a Revenge List for Tariff Wars (James Palmer, Foreign Policy)

A set of possible measures is circulating among nationalist pundits.

Milei’s Bold Move: Making Argentina’s Economy Normal (Economist)

A gob of IMF cash will help partially float the peso, but political and market risks abound.

Iran Recruited Swedish Minors for Attacks on Israeli, Jewish Targets (Jerusalem Post)

Iran is allegedly using criminal gangs in Sweden to target Israeli and Jewish interests, CNN reported on Monday. According to Sweden’s Security Service (SÄPO), at least four known attacks or attempted attacks were directed at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in 2023 and 2024. These incidents include shootings and an attempted bombing, with several suspects under the age of 18. Swedish police and prosecutors say these youth are being manipulated by criminal gangs acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence units. In one case, a 15-year-old boy from the city of Vasteras left his home in the middle of the night in May 2024, believing he had been hired for a minor errand. He was later arrested by Swedish police while in possession of a weapon. A day later, a 14-year-old boy fired a semi-automatic pistol near the Israeli embassy.

On Querdenken, Reichsbürger and the Patriotic Union: Exploring the Formation of an Anti-Government Extremist Network in Germany (Leoni Heyn, Perspective on Terrorism)

This article examines the digital convergence of distinct extremist milieus involved in the Patriotic Union’s thwarted plot to overthrow the German government in December 2022. By specifically investigating the merging process of involved digital networks of the German Corona-protest and Sovereign Citizens milieu over time, this article analyses the event’s broader implications for the German extremism landscape linked to the transnational evolution of anti-government extremism

Antisemitism Reached ‘Perilous, Record-Setting Heights’ in 2024, Especially in Quebec: B’nai Brith Canada (Susan Schwartz, The Gazette)

Antisemitism in Canada has reached “perilous, record-setting heights,” according to the latest edition of the annual audit of antisemitic incidents by B’nai Brith Canada. The Canadian Jewish rights advocacy group announced Monday morning at a news conference in Ottawa that it has recorded the highest tally of antisemitic incidents in the country since it began its annual audit of such incidents more than 40 years ago. There were 6,219 reported cases of hatred targeting Jews in 2024. The figure represents a 124.7 per cent increase from the 2022 audit and a 7.4 per cent increase from 2023, when there were 5,791 incidents recorded in what was then the highest tally.

Schools Closed Over Extremist Right Threats (Richard Connor, DW)

Several schools in the German city of Duisburg remained closed on Monday as a precaution after warnings that they would be targeted with criminal actions. The messages contained “threatening and right-wing extremist statements,” police in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said. Police said a German comprehensive school had received a letter from an unknown individual on Friday. It threatened criminal actions to take place Monday. The same school on Sunday received another letter also containing threats, but this time linked to 13 other schools in the city. Experts from Duisburg’s State Security Service do not believe the “seriousness of the announced offenses,” they added. However, state government officials suspended in-person classes at all secondary and comprehensive schools and one grammar school in Duisburg.

Syria’s New ‘Resistance’ Takes on Israel and a US ‘Axis of Evil’ (Tom O’Connor, Newsweek)

The overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may have marked a major blow to the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance coalition, but a new group styling itself in a similar manner has emerged to challenge the interests of the United States and its feuding top Middle Eastern allies. With post-Assad Syria now at the center of a regional struggle for influence between neighboring Israel and Turkey, the militia known as Uli al-Baas, or “the Possessors of Might,” argues it is “positioned with the Axis of Resistance against the Axis of Global Evil,” of which Washington is said to be a part due to President Donald Trump’s support for both foreign powers.