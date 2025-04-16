OUR PICKS Trump Administration Weighs Drone Strikes on Mexican Cartels | How to Stop Bioterrorists from Buying Dangerous DNA | The Most Dangerous Hackers You’ve Never Heard Of, and more

Published 16 April 2025

Trump Administration Weighs Drone Strikes on Mexican Cartels (Dan De Luce, Ken Dilanian and Courtney Kube, NBC News)

The Trump administration is considering launching drone strikes on drug cartels in Mexico as part of an ambitious effort to combat criminal gangs trafficking narcotics across the southern border, according to six current and former U.S. military, law enforcement and intelligence officials with knowledge of the matter. Discussions among White House, Defense Department and intelligence officials, which are still at an early stage, have included possible drone strikes against cartel figures and their logistical networks in Mexico with the cooperation of Mexico’s government, the sources said. Still, the administration has made no final decision and reached no definitive agreement about countering the cartels. And unilateral covert action, without Mexico’s consent, has not been ruled out and could be an option of last resort, the sources said. It is unclear whether American officials have floated the possibility of drone strikes to the Mexican government.

America Should Recycle Its Own Rare Earths, Not Grab Ukraine’s (Elizabeth Braw, Foreign Policy)

Green measures at home beat bullying abroad.

A Cybersecurity Professor Disappeared Amid an FBI Search. His Family Is ‘Determined to Fight’ (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

The abrupt firing of Xiaofeng Wang and his wife from Indiana University last month shocked the academic community and is stoking fears that Chinese-born scholars are being targeted.

The Most Dangerous Hackers You’ve Never Heard Of (Wired)

From crypto kingpins to sophisticated scammers, these are the lesser-known hacking groups that should be on your radar.

The Real ‘Great Replacement’ (Dawn Stover, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Non-white immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the United States, destroying American culture, threatening to turn white Americans into a minority, and taking jobs from American citizens. The Democratic Party is importing immigrants to tip the scales in US elections. (Cont.)