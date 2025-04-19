WORLD ROUNDUP Why Iran Doesn’t Need the Bomb | Erdoğan Sets His Sights on Israel | Nigeria Confronts New “Drone Threat” from ISWAP, and more

Published 19 April 2025

· The Threat to Free Speech in Germany · The Judge Who Would Rule the Internet · Why Iran Doesn’t Need the Bomb · China Hawks Are Losing Influence in Trumpworld, Despite the Trade War · Syria’s Dictatorship Trap · A New Smash and Grab for Red Sea Ports · Nigeria Confronts New “Drone Threat” from ISWAP · Erdoğan Sets His Sights on Israel · The Voice of America Falls Silent

The Threat to Free Speech in Germany (Economist)

One of the freest countries in the world takes a hammer to its own reputation.

The Judge Who Would Rule the Internet (Economist)

Brazil’s Alexandre de Moraes is on a crusade to cow the far right by curbing online speech.

Why Iran Doesn’t Need the Bomb (John Allen Gay, National Interest)

The world of nuclear deterrence is not a destination but a new zone of competition. Can Iran really afford this?

China Hawks Are Losing Influence in Trumpworld, Despite the Trade War (Economist)

“Restrainers” are taking over from “primacists.”

Syria’s Dictatorship Trap (Kelly Kassis, National Interest)

Despite his rhetoric about democracy and inclusivity, Syria’s new president is steering the country back toward military dictatorship.

A New Smash and Grab for Red Sea Ports (Economist)

Outside powers are lining up for a piece of the action

Nigeria Confronts New “Drone Threat” from ISWAP (Abiodun Jamiu, DW)

The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) recently deployed four armed drones carrying locally made grenades in an attack on the Forward Operating Base in the Wajikoro area of Borno, Northeast Nigeria, leaving about five soldiers injured. Nigeria’s military has stepped up efforts to contain ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents. This week, local media reported that the army had thwarted plans by ISWAP to establish bases in Plateau and Bauchi states. Using weaponized drones marks a significant shift in the insurgent group’s tactics. Residents and critics are worried the new shift could further prolong the conflict in the region. Authorities have since banned the flying of drones, citing security concerns, while acknowledging that non-state actors have used the technology against military targets and Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). Several African countries have adopted the use of drones, particularly the Medium Altitude, Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle, in their fight against armed groups.

Erdoğan Sets His Sights on Israel (Reuel Marc Gerecht, The Atlantic)

If Trump wants to prevent another regional conflict, calling Turkey’s president a “friend” won’t cut it.

The Voice of America Falls Silent (Jacob Mchangama, Persuasion)

The battle of the airwaves was vital for promoting freedom during the Cold War. Trump abandons it at our peril.