WORLD ROUNDUP Selling Out Ukraine to Russia | Finland to Bury Nuclear Waste Permanently | Japan and NATO Deepen Ties to Counter Chinese Threats, and more

Published 23 April 2025

Vance Outlines U.S. Plan for Ukraine That Sharply Favors Russia (Michael D. Shear and Mark Landler, New York Times)

Vice President JD Vance said the cease-fire plan would freeze territory along the current front lines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and that the U.S. would “walk away” if both parties did not agree.

Trump’s Plan to Sell Out Ukraine to Russia (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

His proposal to end the war isn’t a peace plan—it’s a reward for aggression.

Heads, Ukraine Loses. Tails, Russia Wins. (Phillips Payson O’Brien, By Phillips Payson O’Brien

Trump is giving Putin what he wants and pushing Zelensky to accept it.

Averting Unconstrained Nuclear Risks with Russia (William Courtney, RealClearDefense)

Decades of nuclear arms control have improved strategic stability and reduced the risk of nuclear conflict. Continued mutual restraint might help sustain these gains if risks can be managed.

Finland Could Be the First Country in the World to Bury Nuclear Waste Permanently (Marta Abbà, Wired)

In March, Finland successfully completed the first test of its encapsulation plant, which, if finished, will become the world’s first permanent underground storage facility for radioactive waste.

Amid a Trade War, Xi Jinping May Be Purging China’s Armed Forces (Economist)

Why the tariff confrontation is not the only thing on his mind.

America Will Miss Europe’s Dependence When It’s Gone (Edward Lucas, Foreign Policy)

European self-reliance for security will cost U.S. jobs, profits, and influence.

Japan and NATO Deepen Ties to Counter Chinese Threats (Christian D. Orr, National Interest)

In a remarkable example of how times have changed, Japan is expanding its military with NATO.