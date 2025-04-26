WORLD ROUNDUP Crisis Deepens for India and Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack | Jordan Joins Regional Push to Sideline Islamist Opposition | How Trump Plays into Putin’s Hands, and more

How Trump Plays into Putin’s Hands, from Ukraine to Slashing U.S. Institutions (Peter Baker, New York Times)

Many of President Trump’s actions have been seen as benefiting Russia either directly or indirectly, so much so that Russian officials have celebrated some of his moves.

Trump’s Tariffs Inflict Political Pain on Hungary’s Orban, Other European Far-Right Leaders (Anita Komuves, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Krisztina Than, Reuters)

After Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, Hungarian leader Viktor Orban predicted the “Trump tornado” would usher in a golden era for Europe’s far right. It isn’t working out that way. In Hungary, the strong economy that helped Orban win previous elections is now struggling and could worsen as Europe confronts Trump’s aggressive trade policy. Hungary’s political opposition appears stronger than at any point in Orban’s 15-year rule. And Orban’s close association with Trump no longer offers clear advantages as U.S. tariffs threaten Hungary’s economy.

How to Say No to a Would-Be Autocrat (Gershom Gorenberg, The Atlantic)

The head of Israel’s internal-security agency stands up for the rule of law.

‘No Future Here’: Bedouin Hamlets Are Erased as Residents Flee Settler Harassment (Times of Israel)

Over the past two years, more than 1,000 Bedouins living in Area C of the West Bank have fled or been forced from their homes, driven out by what residents describe as escalating settler violence and systemic inaction, or complicity by Israeli authorities. Area C is under complete Israeli jurisdiction, both civil and security-wise. In areas A and B of the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority maintains a degree of control. Several serious incidents involving land confiscation and theft targeting Bedouins have reached the police and the courts, but are progressing slowly. At the same time, the State of Israel has continued to fund the very outposts that, by the Bedouins’ accounts, are the source of the violence, and plans to transfer even more land in the area to settlers.