ELECTION INTEGRITY Will the SAVE Act Protect the Integrity of Voting or Make Registration Too Difficult? Northeastern Experts Explain

By Erin Kayata

Published 29 April 2025

The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a requirement some Northeastern University experts said could pose a challenge. The Senate is considering an act that would change voter registration.

“For some individuals, it will only create a dent in their lives,” says Chinbo Chong, an assistant professor of political science and cultures, societies and global studies. “Those are individuals who have the means to get these documents, even though it’s a little bit of an inconvenience. But among those who already face challenges getting to the ballot box, it’ll create additional barriers.”

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or the SAVE Act, would require applicants to show proof of citizenship when registering to vote. This means presenting a birth certificate, passport, naturalization paperwork, or certain forms of Real ID that indicate citizenship (such as a driver’s license that indicates the holder was born in the U.S.).

The bill passed 220-208, with all Republicans and four Democrats voting in favor. Republicans say the measure will protect the integrity of voting, and Democrats have called it voter suppression. The measure now goes to the Senate.

Some Americans don’t have a passport or birth certificate or don’t have one with their current name, and getting these documents can be a challenge, some Northeastern experts say, which could create a hurdle for voters to address what some say is a nonexistent problem.

Chong says the act will affect people who may not have the time and resources to get these documents if they don’t already have them, especially low-income and rural voters. Nearly half of Americans do not have a passport, and in rural states such as West Virginia, Alabama and Mississippi, less than 30% of the population has one.

Getting a passport can take four to six weeks and has an application fee of $130.

While utilizing a birth certificate is also an option, some have raised concerns about how this will impact people who have changed their names, including those who are transgender or people who may have changed their name when they got married. Their names would not match what is on their birth certificate unless those were updated. Up to 69 million women have taken their spouse’s name and would be affected by this potential shift.