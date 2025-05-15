DEMOCRACY WATCH The End of Rule of Law in America | Is the AfD Too Extreme for Democracy? | As White House Steers Justice Dept., Bondi Embraces Role of TV Messenger, and more

Published 15 May 2025

The End of Rule of Law in America (J. Michael Luttig, The Atlantic)

The 47th president seems to wish he were king—and he is willing to destroy what is precious about this country to get what he wants.

We Study Fascism. And We’re Leaving the U.S. (Marci Shore, Timothy Snyder and Jason Stanley, New York Times)

Legal residents of the United States sent to foreign prisons without due process. Students detained after voicing their opinions. Federal judges threatened with impeachment for ruling against the administration’s priorities.

In a New York Times Opinion video, Marci Shore, Timothy Snyder and Jason Stanley, all professors at Yale and experts in authoritarianism, explain why America is especially vulnerable to a democratic backsliding —and why they are leaving the United States to take up positions at the University of Toronto.

Trumps Third-Term Ambitions Are Very Revealing (Richard Primus, The Atlantic)

The president sees the Constitution as an obstacle to be surmounted, not a repository of values that he must respect.

As White House Steers Justice Dept., Bondi Embraces Role of TV Messenger (Glenn Thrush, New York Tines)

Attorney General Pam Bondi has adopted a conspicuously performative approach, willing to execute White House directives with little fuss.

Carousel of Contempt (Walter Olson, Dispatch)

The president’s defiance of court orders is likely to be a tedious cat-and-mouse game.

Trump’s Plan to Accept Luxury Jet from Qatar Strains Bounds of Propriety (Charlie Savage, New York Times)

The second Trump administration is blowing through limits on the mixing of public office and personal benefits.

Trump’s Middle East Trip Marked by Potential Private Business Conflicts (Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Susannah George, Emily Davies and Todd C. Frankel, Washington Post)

The Trump Organization has entered into real estate deals in all three countries the president plans to visit this week.