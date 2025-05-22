OUR PICKS DHS Halts Harvard’s Ability to Enroll International Students | Strategically De-risking U.S. Drug Supply Chains | An 18th-century War Power Resurfaces in Cyber Policy Talks, and more

Published 22 May 2025

· DHS Halts Harvard’s Ability to Enroll International Students · Slaying at Jewish Museum Was Targeted Terrorism, F.B.I. Says · A Dangerous Disguise for Anti-Semitism · Killings Echo Earlier Assassination of Israeli Diplomat · Strategically De-risking U.S. Drug Supply Chains · An 18th-century War Power Resurfaces in Cyber Policy Talks · Trump Wants Denuclearization but Pursues a ‘Golden Dome’ of Missile Defense. Here’s Why He Can’t Have Both

DHS Halts Harvard’s Ability to Enroll International Students (Michael S. Schmidt and Michael C. Bender, New York Times)

The move was a major escalation in the administration’s efforts to pressure the college to fall in line with President Trump’s demands.

Slaying at Jewish Museum Was Targeted Terrorism, F.B.I. Says (New York Times)

The killing of two Israeli Embassy aides was condemned by U.S. officials. The suspect had a history of pro-Palestinian activism, including a statement scheduled to post on one of his social media accounts within an hour of the shooting.

A Dangerous Disguise for Anti-Semitism (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

The person charged with attacking an American Jewish gathering and killing two Israeli-embassy aides disingenuously invoked the Palestinian struggle as a pretext to harm Jews.

Killings Echo Earlier Assassination of Israeli Diplomat (Adam Goldman, New York Times)

In 1973, Col. Yosef Alon, an Israeli military attaché, was gunned down in front of his home in suburban Maryland. The gunman was never identified despite an extensive F.B.I. investigation.

Why 3D-Printing an Untraceable Ghost Gun Is Easier Than Ever (Zoë Schiffer and Andy Greenberg, Wired)

On today’s episode of Uncanny Valley, we discuss how WIRED was able to legally 3D-print the same gun allegedly used by Luigi Mangione, and where US law stands on the technology.

Strategically De-risking U.S. Drug Supply Chains (Jordan Despanie and Tim Marler, DC Journal)

As global trade tensions escalate, the United States may benefit from applying the concept of precision medicine to strengthen domestic resiliency in the biopharmaceutical industry. This could entail de-risking — without fully severing — drug supply chains with China.

An 18th-century War Power Resurfaces in Cyber Policy Talks (David Dimolfetta, Defense One)

An old-world legal concept has drawn interest as a way to give private firms more leeway to fight state-backed hackers.

Trump Wants Denuclearization but Pursues a ‘Golden Dome’ of Missile Defense. Here’s Why He Can’t Have Both (Celia McDowall and Ankit Panda, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will soon report back to the White House with options for what the second Trump administration has dubbed a “Golden Dome” approach to homeland missile defense. The administration seeks an expansive system for defending the United States from missile attacks, which is a stark departure from existing policy. The Pentagon’s review of options is meant to consider the implications of a massive expansion of missile defenses for strategic stability.

But the fundamental vision of a “Golden Dome” may be incompatible with any conception of stability among the major nuclear powers.

A comprehensive homeland missile defense would risk upsetting strategic nuclear stability. It would also encourage arms racing and mark the onset of a vicious, self-reinforcing action-reaction cycle. To mitigate the worst possible consequences of a new arms race between the United States, Russia, and now China, US lawmakers should be ready to question and exercise oversight over the new administration’s missile defense aspirations as they crystallize in the following weeks and months. Failure to keep the Trump administration’s missile defense plans in check risks taking the United States down an expensive road that goes nowhere but increases the risk of nuclear war.