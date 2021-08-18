Zoonotic Diseases Focusing on Zoonotic Diseases

Published 18 August 2021

Experts warn that zoonotic diseases—diseases caused by germs that spread from animals to people—are a growing and increasingly dangerous threat to global public health.

In fact, scientists estimate that six out of every 10 known human infectious diseases—and three out of four new or emerging infectious diseases—come from animals.

What can be done about this alarming problem? Biosurveillance is a big part of the answer, said Lauren Charles, a researcher at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

Charles is a data scientist who also happens to be a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. She holds a joint appointment at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health, where she conducts research in support of One Health—the idea of improving human health by understanding the connections between human health, animals, and their shared environment.

Combining her data analytics expertise with academic training in animal sciences, plant, and environmental sciences, bioinformatics, epidemiology, and population health, Charles works to develop sophisticated tools for monitoring, predicting, and mitigating zoonotic diseases and other biothreats to global and national security.

Charles spoke with Stacie Jones, PNNL communications professional, to share her thoughts on zoonotic diseases and the role of biosurveillance in combating them.

Stacie Jones: Why should we be concerned about the growing threat of zoonotic diseases?

Charles: Over the past 50 years, emerging infectious diseases have nearly quadrupled, and about 70% of those infect both humans and animals. These types of diseases, called zoonoses, have been the causal agent in all the pandemic outbreaks since the ’70s, including HIV, SARS, influenza H1N1, Ebola, MERS, and now COVID-19. There are many reasons for this—from increased movement of humans, animals, and animal products; to human population growth and expansion into wild areas; to changing climate and weather effects. For example, with the increase in temperature, wildfires, and drought, animals seek refuge in new areas, which means humans have a greater chance of being exposed to wildlife diseases.