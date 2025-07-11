MILITARY TECHNOLOGY Hypersonic Weapons and Contemporary Conflicts

By Amita

Published 11 July 2025

The use of hypersonic weapons in contemporary conflicts marks a turning point in modern warfare as they make defenses vulnerable and expand strategic ambiguity. The US, China and Russia have operational hypersonic weapons. India has recently joined the list by successfully testing a hypersonic missile.

The emergence of hypersonic weapons has reshaped the strategic and operational dynamics of modern warfare. Hypersonic weapons are weapons that move at the speed of Mach 5 or more. Their extreme speed, low-altitude flight paths and unpredictable trajectories make detection and interception extremely difficult for existing missile and air defense systems. There are two primary categories of hypersonic weapons—Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGVs) and Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCMs). HGVs are launched atop ballistic missiles, glide at hypersonic speeds through the upper atmosphere before maneuvering towards their target. HCMs are powered by advanced air-breathing engines (like scramjets), sustain hypersonic speeds within the atmosphere and follow flatter trajectories.

Both HGVs and HCMs are designed to dodge traditional radar systems and missile defenses given the significantly reduced reaction times and the ability of these weapons to alter their flight paths mid-course. Several countries are investing in hypersonics. The US, China and Russia have operational hypersonic weapons and India has recently joined the list by successfully testing a hypersonic missile. Other countries like Iran, Japan, North Korea, Germany, Australia and France have active hypersonic weapons programs.

These next-generation weapons have seen battlefield deployment in the Russia–Ukraine war and the Israel–Iran conflict, marking the beginning of a new missile age. Countries that lack adequate counter-hypersonic capabilities risk strategic extortion, erosion of deterrence, and vulnerability in high-speed conflict environments. The urgency to create effective countermeasures like space-based tracking systems, rapid-response interceptors, AI-based early warning systems and electromagnetic technologies continues to grow. One such emerging response is Japan’s investment in electromagnetic railgun technology. The Brief highlights the use of hypersonic weapons in modern warfare, evaluates Japan’s railgun program as a potential counter-hypersonic solution, and flags the implications for India’s security as a result of these developments.

Russia–Ukraine War and Hypersonic Weapons

Russia has claimed it has used hypersonic missiles several times during the ongoing war with Ukraine. It became the first country to use hypersonic weapons in real-world conflict when it used the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, an air-launched ballistic missile, against Ukraine in March 2022. The Kinzhal is capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 10 and has a range of about 2,000 km with a payload of 480 kg. It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and is designed to be launched from Tu-22M3 bombers, MiG-31K interceptors and modified Su-34 fighter-bombers.[1]