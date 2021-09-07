Cyanide detection Keeping First Responders Safe by Detecting Cyanide Poisoning after Fires

Published 6 September 2021

When first responders rush to a burning building to subdue the fire and save lives, it is not just the flames that are dangerous and potentially lethal, but also toxic fumes like cyanide that are released when certain materials are incinerated. These fumes, mixed with smoke, are so toxic that even in very low quantities may pose more risk than the fire itself. Chemists at DHS S&T have invented a test to indicate possible toxic cyanide exposure at the fire scene.

In the chaos of burning buildings, it is not just the flames that are dangerous and potentially lethal, but also toxic fumes like cyanide that are released when certain materials are incinerated. These fumes, mixed with smoke, are so toxic that even in very low quantities may pose more risk than the fire itself.

Firefighters are generally, but not always, protected by their self-contained breathing apparatus and other equipment. However, unprotected civilians can suffer serious health consequences.

“Carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide are called the ‘toxic twins’ of smoke inhalation,” said Dr. David Reed, a chemist at the Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Chemical Security Analysis Center (CSAC). “Both can be deadly, and both operate similarly by denying cells the ability to use oxygen.”

Carbon monoxide exposure is relatively easy to measure with a pulse oximeter; but currently rapid and non-invasive field tests are not available to determine cyanide exposure for smoke-exposed individuals, so medical professionals at the scene of an incident can only evaluate general signs and symptoms to assess whether victims were exposed.

“Determining whether someone has been exposed to cyanide just from visual observation can be an issue because the symptoms of cyanide and carbon monoxide exposure are very similar,” said Dr. Rabih Jabbour, a bioanalytical chemist at CSAC. “But they actually need totally different medical treatment.”

To resolve this important issue, CSAC chemists Dr. George Emmett and Dr. David Reed have invented a test to indicate possible toxic cyanide exposure at the fire scene. This test method will help medical first responders with early identification of exposure in fire victims. Doing so is critical because the most important factor in a successful outcome for cyanide poisoning is timeliness of treatment. “If you do not get a timely administration of an antidote after breathing in a toxic dose, it is much more likely you’ll have serious consequences,” said Jabbour. “It is important for CSAC to develop a technology that will indicate toxic cyanide exposure at its early stage.”

“Our test takes seconds and is non-invasive,” said Emmett. “It will cost about 10 cents per test—much cheaper than traditional tests, which can cost hundreds of dollars. That’s a huge difference and will be easily affordable to smaller volunteer fire departments and medical responders.”