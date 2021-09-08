Our picks No End to Forever War | Anti-Hacking Legislation | Evolving Travel Safety

Published 8 September 2021

America’s Forever War Must Go On (Nicholas Grossman, The Atlantic)

Terrorists will continue mounting attacks. The United States cannot let down its guard.

The Plan to Stop Every Respiratory Virus at Once (Sarah Zhang, The Atlantic)

The benefits of ventilation reach far beyond the coronavirus. What if we stop taking colds and flus for granted, too?

Water Scarcity: Coming Soon (Guillaume Baggio, Manzoor Qadir and Vladimir Smakhtin United Nations University)

By 2050, 87 countries will be water scarce and the number of countries with absolute water scarcity will almost double.

Capitol Police Chief to Brief Congressional Leaders on Pro-Jan. 6 Rally (Alayna Treene, Axios)

U.S. Capitol Police chief Tom Manger on Monday will brief congressional leadership about security preparations ahead of a Sept. 18 rally in support of jailed Jan. 6 rioters, two sources familiar with the meeting tell Axios.

The “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign staffer, has raised fresh security concerns over the potential for violence on Capitol Hill.

America’s Anti-Hacking Laws Pose a Risk to National Security (Riana Pfefferkorn, Brookings)

When the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Van Buren v. United States, cybersecurity professionals nationwide breathed a sigh of relief. Asked to determine the scope of the United States’ main federal anti-hacking law, the court adopted a limited interpretation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA). Had the ruling come out differently, it could have created more risk for so-called “white hat” hackers who search for flaws in software as a public service.

But even after Van Buren, white hats continue to face some lingering legal uncertainty under the CFAA and other laws.

Two Decades after Sept. 11 Attacks, Threats to Aviation Have Evolved. So Has the System for Keeping Travelers Safe. (Lori Aratani, Washington Post)

Officials say safety has improved even as hazards loom as an evolving cast of players hunts for new vulnerabilities to exploit

CISA Releases the Cloud Security Technical Reference Architecture and Zero Trust Maturity Model for Public Comment (HSToday)

Following the comment period, CISA will work with stakeholders to assess the valuable feedback and produce a new version of each guidance document.

Health Officials “Keeping a Very Close Eye” on COVID-19 Mu Variant (Li Cohen, CBS News)

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues its deadly sweep across the U.S., officials say that they are keeping a “very close eye” on a new variant that may be able to bypass existing coronavirus antibodies.