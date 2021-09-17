Our picks Data-Driven Policing | Sex Trafficking Funds the Taliban | FBI Surveillance, and more

· U.K. Spy Chief Says MI5 Stopped 31 Terror Plots in Four Years · Supreme Court to Hear State Secrets Case on FBI Surveillance · Working with the Devil? The Potential for U.S.-Taliban Cooperation against the Islamic State in Afghanistan · House Homeland Security Committee Approves $865 Million for CISA · Data-Driven Policing’s Threat to Constitutional Rights · Loitering Munitions Show Autonomous Future of War · How Sex Trafficking Funds the Taliban and Terrorism · How To Bury a Terrorist? Peru Debates What to Do with the Remains of Shining Path Founder Abimael Guzmán · A Horrifying New AI App Swaps Women into Porn Videos with a Click

U.K. Spy Chief Says MI5 Stopped 31 Terror Plots in Four Years (Alex Morales, Bloomberg)

The U.K. foiled 31 “late-stage” terrorist plots in the past four years, the chief of the country’s domestic intelligence agency said as he highlighted the risks posed by the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan. MI5 chief Ken McCallum’s revelation emphasizes the scale of the problem still faced by security services as they seek to protect the British public two decades after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington. “We do face a consistent global struggle to defeat extremism and to guard against terrorism,” McCallum said. “The terrorist threat to the U.K., I am sorry to say, is a real and enduring thing,” he told BBC Radio on Friday. “While the recent plots have been “mainly Islamist extremist” there’s also been a “growing number of attack plots from extremist right wing terrorists.” McCallum also said also “there is no doubt that recent events in Afghanistan will have heartened and emboldened some of those extremists.” “Overnight you can have a psychological boost, a morale boost to extremists already here or in other countries, so we need to be vigilant,” he said. “The big concern flowing from Afghanistan alongside the immediate inspirational effect is the risk that terrorists reconstitute and once again pose us more in the way of well-developed sophisticated plots of the sort that we faced in 9/11 and the years thereafter.

Supreme Court to Hear State Secrets Case on FBI Surveillance (Rohini Kurup, Lawfare)

The court’s ruling in FBI v. Fazaga could have significant implications for future challenges to government surveillance under FISA and to the government’s use of the state secrets privilege.