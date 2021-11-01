Our Picks 5G Cloud Infrastructures Security | Supply Chain Crisis | Migrant Protection Protocols, and more

Published 1 November 2021

· The International Order Isn’t Ready for the Climate Crisis · NSA and CISA Provide Cybersecurity Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures · Termination of the Migrant Protection Protocols · Josh Hawley Wants to Make the Supply Chain Crisis Permanent · Left Behind After U.S. Withdrawal, Some Former Afghan Spies and Soldiers Turn to Islamic State · ‘There Will Be a Next Time’: Anti-Hate Groups Warn More Radicals Like Patrik Mathews Are Out There · Police Warn of Threat of Pre-Christmas Terror Attacks in London · CISA Wants to Identify the Most Vulnerable Critical Infrastructure

The International Order Isn’t Ready for the Climate Crisis (Stewart M. Patrick, Foreign Affairs)

The Case for a New Planetary Politics

NSA and CISA Provide Cybersecurity Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures (NSA)

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have published cybersecurity guidance to securely build and configure cloud infrastructures in support of 5G. Security Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures: Prevent and Detect Lateral Movement is the first of a four-part series created by the Enduring Security Framework (ESF), a cross-sector, public-private working group which provides cybersecurity guidance that addresses high priority cyber-based threats to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Termination of the Migrant Protection Protocols (DHS)

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas issued another memo on Friday attempting to terminate the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy—or Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)—after a federal judge ruled in August that Mayorkas’ previous efforts violated the Administrative Procedure Act. “I recognize that MPP likely contributed to reduced migratory flows,” Mayorkas said. “But it did so by imposing substantial and unjustifiable human costs on the individuals who were exposed to harm while waiting in Mexico.”

Josh Hawley Wants to Make the Supply Chain Crisis Permanent (Eric Bohem, Reason)

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley unveiled a proposal last week that he believes will “solve” the current supply chain crisis by requiring companies manufacture “over 50 percent of the value” of certain goods in the United States, but Eric Boehm of Reason argues it would make today’s shortfalls permanent. “One must assume that if the lights in his home went out due to a storm, Hawley would respond by declaring electricity to be a mistake and demanding that the government require homes to be lit with candles and gas lamps,” Boehm jests in response to Hawley’s plan. “After all, what is the electrical grid but a complicated supply chain that leaves Americans woefully dependent on production and distribution systems (power plants, substations, and lines) that they do not fully control? (Cont.)