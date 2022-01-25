OUR PICKS Potential Russian Cyber-Retaliation | ‘Alarming’ Chip Shortages | Idaho & Cobalt, and more

Published 24 January 2022

DHS Warns That Right-Wing Extremists Could Attack Power Grid (Shannon Vavra, Daily Beast)

Domestic violent extremists [DVEs] and racially motivated extremists have been developing plans to attack the U.S. electric sector, according to an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security that was issued this week and obtained by The Daily Beast.

“DVEs have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020, identifying the electric grid as a particularly attractive target given its interdependency with other infrastructure sectors,” the alert said.

DHS’ Office of Intelligence and Analysis issued the alert to the electric sector Monday, following requests from power companies to take stock of increased threats from domestic violent extremists in 2020 and 2021.

Commerce Department Survey Uncovers ‘Alarming’ Chip Shortages (Ana Swanson and Catie Edmondson, New York Times)

Increased demand for the semiconductors that power cars, electronics and electrical grids have stoked inflation and could cause more factory shutdowns in the United States.

DHS Intelligence Brief Warns of Potential Russian Cyber-Retaliation Against U.S. Critical Infrastructure (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

DHS I&A assessed that, given successful demonstrations in other countries, Russia’s techniques “could be leveraged against U.S. critical infrastructure networks.”

Texas Synagogue Terrorist Ranted about “F***ing Jews” in Last Call to Family Made During Siege (Jewish Chronicle)

He said he was “opening the doors” to further attacks.

Jan. 6 Panel Is Investigating a Trump Administration Plan to Seize Voting Machines (Matthew S. Schwartz, GBP)

The House panel looking into last January’s attack on the Capitol is investigating a plan that would have directed the secretary of defense to seize voting machines in battleground states, the chairperson of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told Face the Nation on Sunday.

“If you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines … the public needs to know,” Thompson said.

U.S. Anti-Hacking Effort Slowed by Cyberattack Review Board Delay (Bloomberg Law)

The U.S. government’s response to a steady stream of cyberattacks is slowed by the delayed deployment of a planned board to review major incidents and make security recommendations, cyber researchers and consultants say.