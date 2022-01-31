OUR PICKS Florida Coastal Resiliency | Electoral Vote Perils | Russian Space Tech Espionage, and more

Published 31 January 2022

CIOs Recommend FITARA Scorecard Changes to Reflect Current Cyber and IT Challenges (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

GAO says scorecard “needs to evolve in order to maintain its effectiveness as an oversight tool” as some agencies “are increasingly less motivated to improve.”

In America, Electoral Vote Perils Have Long History (Steve Herman, VOA News)

The president-elect was warned – there was a conspiracy to prevent the counting of the electoral ballots and disrupt his inauguration. There was even talk of seizing Washington by military force in a deeply divided nation.

It was not Joe Biden receiving the alarming reports after his 2020 election, but Abraham Lincoln following the vote of 1860.

“There was also an assassination plot against the president-elect to prevent him from arriving in Washington at all,” according to Lincoln historian Howard Holzer.

Feds: Kansas Woman Led All-female Islamic State Battalion (Associated Press)

A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants.

The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced Saturday that Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Britain’s Youngest Islamist Terrorist Back Behind Bars (Pat Hurst, Independent)

Britain’s youngest Islamist terrorist is back behind bars for breaking his release conditions after being jailed for plotting a beheading and massacre aged just 14. The man, from Blackburn, Lancashire, identified only by the letters RXG, was described as a “deeply committed extremist” who, aged 14, was days away from helping stage a “massacre” at an Anzac Day parade in Australia in April 2015. Six months later he was sentenced to life at Manchester Crown Court and told he would only be eligible for parole in October 2020 after serving a minimum of five years in custody after admitting inciting terrorism overseas. He was arrested last month and, now in his early 20s, is back in custody at a jail in the north of England, security sources told the PA news agency. RXG was found to be in possession of a smartphone, which broke the terms of his release on licence. (Cont.)