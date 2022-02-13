OUR PICKS DHS’s Playbook for the Super Bowl | Ukraine: Source of Europe’s Next Migrant Crisis | Canada’s Trucker Blockades Are a Warning, and more

Published 12 February 2022

Will Ukraine Be the Source of Europe’s Next Migrant Crisis? (Ido Vock and Nicu Calcea, New Statesman)

Up to 1.5 million Ukrainians were internally displaced by Russia’s 2014 invasion of the country.

The Homeland Security Department Has a Playbook for the Super Bowl (Courtney Buble, Government Executive)

More than 500 DHS personnel are providing support for this year’s game.

Homeland Security warns that a U.S. trucker convoy protest could target Super Bowl weekend – report (Jake Epstein, Business Insider)

Homeland Security warns that a US trucker convoy protest could start on Super Bowl weekend. Yahoo News reported that public safety officials and law enforcement have been advised. In the US, dozens of right-wing groups have been using Telegram to discuss organizing convoys.

Canada’s Trucker Blockades Are a Warning (David Frum, The Atlantic)

If a crackdown on protesters goes bad, the negative consequences may not be confined to the country.

The blockades are very much a rogue movement. They have been condemned by the Canadian Trucking Alliance and Canada’s Teamsters Union. About 90 percent of Canadian truck drivers are vaccinated; comparatively few of those protesting are professional truck drivers. The protesters are not anti-lockdown. They are anti-vaccination. The spark for the protests was a requirement that truckers be vaccinated to cross the U.S.-Canada border. This is not a movement of “working class” protesters against remote, affluent elites. The burden of the protests has fallen on Ottawa residents, whose streets have been paralyzed, and Canadian autoworkers, who face factory shutdowns because of cross-border disruptions.

About 32 percent of Canadians express broad sympathy with the protests. That’s not popularity, but it’s not crippling unpopularity either. Justin Trudeau is Canada’s prime minister on the strength of 32.6 percent of the votes cast in the 2021 federal election. And although the most obnoxious acts of the protesters have provoked almost universal revulsion, it’s by no means clear that they will ultimately lose this trial of political strength. Voters everywhere expect governments to keep order, and if governments cannot or will not do the job, the people in charge of those governments will pay the political price. (Cont.)